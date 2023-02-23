Kearney places 6th at district championship

BELTON — Kearney wrestling finished in sixth place in the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Bulldogs scored 112 points as tournament hosts Belton won the team title with 211 points. Kearney qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament following districts.
“I think it went really well overall. The young guys that we have got some really good experience and the older guys were able to come through,” Kearney head coach Jake Hill said. “Ryder (Shelton), Jak (Gist) and Jase (Jackson) are all experienced guys who have been there.”
One of the best wrestlers in the state, Ryder Shelton, will be returning the state championship. Shelton won the 106-pound state championship last year. This season, he is competing in the 113-pound division. In the district tournament, Shelton dispatched all three of his opponents via pin as he claimed the district title.
Joining Shelton in the state championship will be Jak Gist and Jase Jackson. This was Gist’s first appearance in a month as he returned from injury. He performed like he had never left the mat as he finished in third place in districts. Gist finished 4-1 as three of his wins came via pin.
“This just shows from top to bottom, boy to girl, that we are competitive,” Hill said of the wrestling program. “Both boys and girls have great classes coming in the next few years. We are just trying to keep this thing rolling.”
Jackson placed third for the Bulldogs in the 215-pound weight class. He pinned his first two opponents, but lost in the semifinals. Jackson came back and won his next two matches. This never-quit attitude is something Hill was impressed with during the tournament, and something Jackson has continually showed in practice this season.
“He has been mister reliable this year. He has the experience from wrestling heavyweight last year,” Hill shared. “He now has the ability to wrestle his weight. He can always grind out an overtime match more than anyone that I know. He opened up at districts and was taking shots. He is feeling confident at the right time.”
Shelton, Gist and Jackson will represent the Bulldogs in the Class 3 State Championship. The two day event will begin Friday, Feb. 24, in Columbia. It will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 25.
