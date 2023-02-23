Kearney places 6th at district championship

Kearney's Ryder Shelton pins his opponent in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. 

BELTON — Kearney wrestling finished in sixth place in the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Bulldogs scored 112 points as tournament hosts Belton won the team title with 211 points. Kearney qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament following districts.

“I think it went really well overall. The young guys that we have got some really good experience and the older guys were able to come through,” Kearney head coach Jake Hill said. “Ryder (Shelton), Jak (Gist) and Jase (Jackson) are all experienced guys who have been there.”

Kearney’s Ryder Shelton during the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Kearney’s Jak Gist during the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Kearney’s Jase Jackson wrestles during the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 18.

