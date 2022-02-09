KANSAS CITY — With spots on the line for the state championship, Kearney wrestled against stacked competition in the District 4 tournament that included 54 teams from the area. Kearney performed well with a seventh-place finish. The Bulldogs earned 93 points while Staley won the district title with 119 points.
Bailey Martin, Hailey Romero and Jaden Craig all qualified for the state tournament by placing in the top four of their weight class.
Martin (105) began with two impressive victories that kept her in the championship bracket. She opened her tournament with a pin over North Andrew’s Ariel Swope. In the quarterfinals, Martin was again able to pin her opponent. She did so in 30 seconds as she controlled Lawson’s Jordyn Smith from the beginning of the match.
Martin ran into some trouble when she faced Liberty’s Jaden Breeden in the semifinals. Breeden, the eventual district champion, was able to pin Martin. It was her lone loss of the tournament. With the loss to Breeden, Martin was forced to move to the consolation tournament with a spot for the state title still on the line. She dominated North Kansas City’s Elena Moore and followed that performance with a win over Cameron’s Ashley Yamat in the third-place match. Both wins came via pin.
Romero (174) continued her stellar season by notching win after win in the district tournament. Romero won her first round by pinning William Chrisman’s Nina Porter. She followed that win with another pin over Excelsior Springs’ Sierra Stodden. Romero was wrestling well as she faced North Kansas City wrestler Madison Foley in the semifinals. The matched ended quickly as Romero won via pin over Foley. This win gave Romero a shot at winning the district title.
She came close to winning her weight class as Romero lost in sudden victory to Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller. Even though Romero did not win the district title, she still qualified for the state championship in impressive fashion.
Craig (235) took the unconventional route to the state title as she lost in her first match in the championship round to William Chrisman’s Kiara Boldridge.
Craig bounced back quickly, winning her next two consolation round matches via pin within 1 minute. In the consolation semifinal, Craig was the victor again as she pinned Fort Osage’s Emily Floray in under a minute of action. Craig was able to complete her mission by qualifying for state by winning the third-place match over Trenton’s Jacey Hudson via fall.
Martin, Romero and Craig will represent the Bulldogs at the state tournament that will be held in Columbia, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 17.
