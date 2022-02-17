KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have one last meet to show their strength and talent as Kearney qualified eight wrestlers for the Class 3 State Championship that begins on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Three Kearney wrestlers won their weight class in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament. Ryder Shelton (106) was the first to do so as he won his first two matches by technical fall and the first-place match in a 8-1 decision over a Platte County wrestler.
The second top wrestler was Eli Ashcroft (145). The Kent State commit pinned his first two opponents with ease and ended his day with the individual title by defeating Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft in a 5-2 decision.
Daryn Langford (152) was the final Kearney wrestler to win his weight class as he pinned his first two opponents.
In the semifinals, Langford won in a close that match that saw him edge out the Jefferson City wrestler in a 5-2 decision. In the first-place match, Langford pinned a Van Horn wrestler to claim the title.
Kearney’s Brennen Green (120) will be featured in the state championship after finishing in third place at the district meet. Green won the important consolation semifinal to qualify for the final meet as he pinned a Platte County wrestler to claim the win.
In the 126-pound weight class, Blaine Turpin placed third place by winning via technical fall over a Winnetonka wrestler in the consolation semifinal. In the third-place match, Turpin claimed the award after a forfeit from Raytown South.
Jakweli Gist (182) was impressive in his talents at the district meet as he won the first two matches by pin and decision. Gist was unable to beat the undefeated Jefferson City wrestler, but Gist will be an important part of the state team.
The final two spots of the Kearney state team belong to Tucker Black (195) and Zach Olson (220), who finished in fourth place in their respected weight classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.