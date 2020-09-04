Kearney softball looks to lean on four seniors this season

KEARNEY — The Kearney Bulldog softball team plans to extend its schedule further into post-season play this year after last season ended with a loss to Liberty North in the Class 4 District 16 semifinal game.
Kearney softball head coach Katelyn Hochard, who enters her fourth year as head coach, said the team goals to win districts and advance through the postseason.
“We also seek to grow as a team,” she said.
Last season, Hochard had some star players with Sierra Culver and Lillie Filger.
Culver set the career home run record and career RBI record for Kearney High School, and she received an all-state second team honor.
Lillie Filger set the school’s season and career stolen base record, with room to grow as she enters her senior year.
Hochard said the biggest obstacles of the pandemic are developing practices to ensure that athletes are being safe but also working on key components that will help them become better softball players.
“Mask wearing has been a learning experience for both the coaches and athletes,” she said.
The team will look to replace Culver and three other outgoing seniors.
“Sierra Culver was a great catcher, a great hitter, and set many records for our program,” she said. “Katie Blodgett was our starting pitcher for the last three seasons who gave us a lot of good innings. Bekah Frazier and Carissa Nichols were two athletes that contributed to our success in the last several seasons.”
Despite the departures, Hochard has a strong core with seven returning starters: Filger, Maddyx Kirkland, Kylauna Smith, Isabel Holmes, Kailey Rose and Jadyn Barnes.
“I am looking at the leadership of the four seniors this season with Lillie, Maddyx, Isabel, and Kylauna,” she said. “I am also looking forward to Kailey and Jadyn continuing to contribute even more this season offensively and defensively.”
Joining those seven are four key underclassmen: Miranda Michael, Mackenzie Herndon, Elise Arellano and Elysia Hand.
“Miranda and Elysia will be key pitchers for us this season. Mackenzie Herndon has a big role to fill at catcher but we are confident in her ability. I am looking for Elise and others to step up and contribute more this season,” Hochard said.
