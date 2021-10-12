On Friday, Oct. 8, the Kearney varsity softball team traveled to Carthage, for the last tournament of the season.
“We played Carthage first and lost 10-0. Macy Morrow went two for three, Jadyn Barnes went three for three and Sela Lowrance went one for two. We then played Monett for our second game of the night. We won 14-3 with Sela Lowrance on the mound. Macy Morrow went one for three, Jadyn Barnes went one for two, Kailey Rose went two for two, Mackenzie Herndon went two for four, Elysia Hand went two for three and Elise Arellano went two for four,” said coach Katelyn Birchfield. “Rory Perry went two for two with two walks, Sela Lowrance went one for three and Briana Reynolds went one for two.”
On Saturday, Oc.t 9, the Bulldogs played Nevada, and losing 2-1.
“It was a very good game,” said the coach.
Barnes, Herndon, Arellano, Perry and Lowrance all went one for three.
In the second game Saturday, the Bulldogs played Booneville.
“It was another close game and we lost 7-6,” said Birchfield.
Morrow went three for four, Barnes went two for four, Hand and Arellano went two for four. Perry, Lowrance and Ryleigh Van Emmerik went one for three; and Reynolds went two for three.
The Bulldogs play their first round of districts against Marshall at Excelsior Springs Tuesday, Oct. 12. Details on district play will be published as they become available at mycouriertribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.