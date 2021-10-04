Last week, Kearney softball traveled to Winnetonka for a conference game and walked away with a 12-2 win.
Sela Lowrance went four for four at the plate, Macy Morrow went three for four, Ella Herndon went two for four and Rory Perry and Mackenzie Herndon each went one for four.
The Bulldogs will play their last home game of the season against Smithville Tuesday, Oct. 5.
