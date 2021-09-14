Kearney softball wins at Raytown South

Kearney defeated Raytown South 15-2 on Monday, Sept. 13, as the Bulldogs earned their sixth win of the season.
“Elise Arellano, Kailey Rose, Briana Reynolds and Macy Morrow all had multiple hits in the game,” coach Katelyn Birchfield said.
The Bulldogs were slated to face Winnetonka Tuesday, Sept. 14, but the game was canceled due to Covid-19 issues with the Winnetonka team. Kearney will face Oak Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.