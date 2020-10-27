Kearney sweeps 5 straight matches to close out regular season

KEARNEY — Kearney volleyball won its final five matches of the regular season without dropping a single set.
The Bulldogs (14-4) beat Raytown South and Ruskin last week.
In those games, Mayson Behney led the way with an all-around performance that includes a team-high 42 assists along with eight kills and seven aces. Behney also tied with Morgan Wood for most digs at 15. Wood added 13 kills and nine aces.
Grace Schroeder earned nine aces of her own and six kills. Rayce Bingham pitched in 11 digs, six aces and five kills. Andi Kreiling notched 12 kills, three blocks and two digs despite only playing in the Raytown South match.
Kearney will enter the Class 4 District 16 tournament as the No. 2 seed and the host team. The Bulldogs will face Smithville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Kearney swept the season series with the Warriors, having won 3-0 as part of its final five wins down the stretch.
The winner of this one will advance to the district final at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kearney High School.
