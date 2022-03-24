KEARNEY — The Bulldogs return to the track this season with high hopes. Kearney begins the season on Friday, March 25, in the highly competitive Ron Ives Invite at Liberty High School.
Kearney girl’s head coach Geoff Hutton shared that his girls team will be prepared for the season as 53 athletes will compete this year.
“We will build our team with the understanding that the girls will need to take on numerous roles,” Hutton said. “We use our experienced athletes in a variety of ways and ask younger competitors to contribute to the team in any way we need them by the middle to end of the season.”
Hutton’s team will return eight all-state athletes as the team touts an experienced group of athletes. Alex Kinstler and Olivia Brock had strong cross country seasons that Hutton is hoping will translate to strong running on the track.
The mantra for the girls team is the three “Ps,” which Hutton said are a major piece of motivation for his team this year.
“I feel that any track/field team is much like a jigsaw puzzle, we have a lot of pieces, but have only established the corners,” the coach said. “We will have to put the remainder of the puzzle together over the next few weeks.”
