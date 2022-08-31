KEARNEY — Determination and fight are two key words that describe Kearney volleyball in the opening stages of their season. The Bulldogs defeated Platte County on Monday, Aug. 29, to secure their first win of the season.
Head coach Brandy Tanner spoke about her team’s preparation this season after the team’s jamboree Aug. 24. In her second season as a head coach, Tanner shared that her team is beginning to understand her philosophies.
“They have bought into what I am wanting them to do,” she said. “It has taken some time, but we are seeing some changes that we are asking them to make. The team is starting to gel.”
At the jamboree, Kearney faced off against one of the top teams in the state when they played Liberty North. Although an exhibition, there were many takeaways for Tanner, who saw her team place against some tough competition.
“You want to be the best, so you have to beat the best,” Tanner said. “We have a lot of great volleyball in the Kansas City area so why not play some of the really strong teams.”
The tough competitions helped prepare the Bulldogs, who refuse to be scared as the senior class wants to prove something this year. Behind an optimistic coach, the players were smiling and building one another up with the trust of the Kearney coaching staff. This is a recipe for success in many high school sports.
On Monday, the Bulldogs started on the right note by sweeping their rival in Platte County. The Bulldogs took the opener 25-13, 25-17 and 26-24. When it comes to improving, Tanner shared her team has a few more things to work on as the regular season gets into full swing.
“I think it’s our consistency and buying into those changes that we have been working on,” she said. “They are not always happening, but they are coming more and more frequently.”
Kearney will have their home opener against Oak Park on Thursday, Sept. 1.
