Kearney Volleyball

Kearney volleyball celebrates after recording a point against Liberty North during a jamboree Aug. 24. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — Determination and fight are two key words that describe Kearney volleyball in the opening stages of their season. The Bulldogs defeated Platte County on Monday, Aug. 29, to secure their first win of the season. 

Head coach Brandy Tanner spoke about her team’s preparation this season after the team’s jamboree Aug. 24. In her second season as a head coach, Tanner shared that her team is beginning to understand her philosophies.

