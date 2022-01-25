LIBERTY— The wins keep piling up for a strong Kearney Bulldogs team as they won the Queen of the North wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22. Kearney earned 285.5 points that was 35.5 points more than second-place Smithville.
Leading the way for Kearney was Hailey Romero who won the 174-pound weight division as she pinned her opponent in the first round of the championship bout. Kearney was supported by Bailey Martin who finished in second place in the 110-pound division. The freshman has performed well this year as all three of her victories in this tournament came by fall.
Grace Breshears (130) finished in fourth place in her respective division as the wrestler secured a pin in her opening bout of pool play inside of 35 seconds. Jaden Craig (194) earned third place by pinning her opponent in the first round of the third place match as she added to the team score.
The Bulldogs will wrestle at the Liberty Invite on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29.
