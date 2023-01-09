Kearney wrestling caps off busy week

Kearney's Jak Gist wrestles against Grandview on Wednesday, Jan. 5. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs capped off an extremely busy week of wrestling. They competed in a triangular, duel and tournament within four days. Kearney started this run by facing Grandview and Raytown South in a triangular on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Bulldogs defeated both teams. Kearney topped Grandview 62-9 and they beat Raytown South 72-6. Against Grandview, Kearney won 11 of the 13 weight classes. Issac Clayton (106), Ryder Shelton (120), Caden Underwood (126) and Brennen Green (138) were all winners in their weight classes.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

