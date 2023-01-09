Kearney wrestling caps off busy week

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs capped off an extremely busy week of wrestling. They competed in a triangular, duel and tournament within four days. Kearney started this run by facing Grandview and Raytown South in a triangular on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The Bulldogs defeated both teams. Kearney topped Grandview 62-9 and they beat Raytown South 72-6. Against Grandview, Kearney won 11 of the 13 weight classes. Issac Clayton (106), Ryder Shelton (120), Caden Underwood (126) and Brennen Green (138) were all winners in their weight classes.
Along with this group, Damien Carter (144), Tye Mills (150), Micah Bates (157), Evan Magnusson (175), Jase Jackson (215) and Tyler Jarrett (285) were all winners over Grandview, too.
Senior Jak Gist has become a standout performer for Kearney. He pinned his Grandview opponent and his Raytown South opponent. He explained that this season has helped him learn more about himself especially in tournament competition.
“You just got to keep wrestling,” he said. “I need to be on the attack the whole time and if you are not on the attack, they are. You just have to keep giving them the business.”
The Bulldogs were dominate over Raytown South as the only match that Kearney lost was due to a forfeit.
Kearney followed their two wins by facing Belton on Thursday, Jan. 6. Belton is regarded as one of the top teams in the state. Kearney put up a strong fight against the Pirates, but they ultimately lost to them 48-27.
Kearney earned won five of the 14 events against Belton. Two of their wins were due to forfeits. The Bulldogs’ Ryder Shelton secured a pin in the 113-pound weight class. Jase Jackson won in a sudden-victory match for the Bulldogs in the 215-pound weight class. Kearney’s Brennen Green defeated his opponent for the final win of the night via pin.
The Bulldogs wrapped up their week by competing in the Excelsior Springs Tiger Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7. Nine wrestlers finished in the top six of their specific weight classes.
Last year’s state champion, Shelton, won his weight division in the tournament. He pinned four of his five opponents in the 113-pound weight class. In the championship, he defeated a wrestler from Excelsior Springs in an 8-3 decision.
Kearney’s Peyton Lee took fourth place in the 106-pound division. Underwood (120) earned fourth, Mills (150) finished in fifth, Magnusson (175) earned sixth place, Gist (190) took third, Jackson (215) and Jarrett (285) both finished in fourth place.
Brennen Green performed well at the tournament for the Bulldogs. He secured second place after losing his opening match. He won his remaining matches to finished in second.
Kearney will be back in action with a duel versus Excelsior Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
