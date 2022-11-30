KEARNEY — Hard work is just beginning for Kearney wrestling as the new season approaches. The Bulldogs return a state champion on the boys’ side and podium finishers on the girls’ side. There is one common denominator between both teams: a huge roster.
This is a good problem to have, boys head coach Jake Hill said as different personalities and skill sets make for a better team. The roster has been growing on the boys' side since the final game of the football season.
Hill shared that football head coach Logan Minnick gave him a call to ask where his football players should show up for the upcoming wrestling season. New wrestlers inject excitement into the entire team, making it fun, said Hill.
“They are finding out very quickly how well it is translating from football,” the coach explained. “These kids are big, strong and athletic. We are going to teach them common positions, we are going to put them over and over. Part of it is getting into someone’s legs and just tackle them.”
Although there are new faces on this roster, the state champion of the 106-pound weight class returns. Sophomore Ryder Shelton went the distance in his final two matches to claim the state title, an impressive feat that he hopes to back up this season.
“This year is definitely motivating me because I have a target on my back,” Shelton said. “I really don’t want to be known as a one-hit wonder. Everybody pushing each other and working hard this year, helping lead and making weight will be important this year.”
The girl’s team returns two of their best wrestlers this season. Last year, Kearney sent three wrestlers to the state championship meet. Bailey Martin, Hailey Romero and Jaden Craig all represented the Bulldogs at the state meet. Martin and Romero are back while Craig graduated last year.
Martin was able to make the podium as a freshman in the 105-pound weight class. Romero finished the state meet last year with a win before losing on the consolation side of the bracket. Her experience there will help the team move forward this season.
The Bulldogs have a squad of 22 different wrestlers with six of them being seniors. Elise Arellano is one of those seniors who impressed last year. She finished in sixth place in the Kansas City Stampede, one of the more prestigious high school meets in the area. With all of this talent back, Kearney will have the experience and skill to hopefully, make it far this season.
The first tournament for the Kearney wrestling program is Saturday, Dec. 3, at Neosho High School.
