LIBERTY — A commanding final lap for Kearney’s Jadyn Barnes lifted her to the top of the podium in the Liberty North Invitational on Friday, April 22. The Kearney girls team finished the meet in fourth place with 97 points while the boys team ended in a tie for fifth place with 89 points.
Barnes has continued to be a bright spot for the Bulldogs this season in the 800-meter run.
She took the lead in the Liberty North Invitational with 400 meters to go and never let up. Her final 100-meter kick dusted the competition as she hit the finish line with a time of 2:27.07.
“I was boxed in between two St. Teresa’s girls and the whole time I was thinking, ‘Nothing is going to come in between my way and getting first,’” she said. “The last 100, I gave it all that I got.”
Winning races is important to Barnes, but a bigger goal sits on the horizon.
She wants the school record in the 800-meter run, which sits at a time of 2:15. Barnes’ best time this season has been a 2:25.97, but windy conditions have created meager opportunities for a faster time.
“In the back of my mind, I have always wanted to be a state champion,” she said. “Last year, I found out that I may not be able to do that in the 400 so I switched to the 800. Hopefully, I can do that this year.”
In addition to Barnes, Kearney had other noteworthy performances. Ava Lawless finished the Liberty North Invitational with a win in the 100-meter dash and the triple jump.
The 4x800 team of Liela Murphy, Abigail Smith, Caitlyn Woods and Abby Elam won the event with a time of 10:27.91. The distance runners continue to be an important part of the team’s success.
Boys
On the boys side, Joseph Marshall was the top male athlete with his time in the 400-meter dash. The windy conditions did not help Marshall achieve a fast time, but he was able to come away with a second-place medal in a time of 53.13.
Kearney track will be back in action at Platte County on Friday, April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.