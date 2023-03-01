KEARNEY — Kearney’s Ryder Shelton continues to be a dominate force in the state. The sophomore standout wrestler won the Class 3 113-pound State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. He is a back-to-back state champ as he won 106-pound division last year.
“It was pretty cool, I thought I wrestled pretty well,” Shelton said. “I am excited for the future when the team is healthy and we can bring our full team to state. Next year, we will have a bunch of kids coming through and getting medals.”
Shelton, a sophomore, pinned his first two opponents as he made it to the semifinals. He won the semifinal match in a 13-0 major decision. In the championship bout, he topped Smithville’s Tristan Waters in an 8-0 major decision.
The Bulldogs finished in 15th place as a team with 41 points out of the 47 teams that competed in Class 3. Joining Shelton on the podium was junior Jak Gist.
He finished in fourth place in the 190-pound weight class. He was pinned in the opening round, but he responded by winning three straight matches in the wrestle backs. In the consolation semifinal, he won via a 5-4 decision to push him to the third-place match. Gist lost in a close match to Bolivar’s Blake Goodman in a 5-1 decision. Gist ended the year with a 22-9 record as he was sidelined with injuries all year.
The third and final wrestler for the Bulldogs was Jase Jackson in the 215-pound division. He was defeated in his first two matches, but the road to qualify for state was impressive nonetheless in a hotly contested weight class.
For Shelton, this program means a lot to him as an athlete. The Kearney wrestling team is in a healthy place with the girls team winning the state championship this year and Shelton becoming the face of the boys' program.
“When we are healthy, we are a pretty solid team and it is cool to look over at the other side of the room and there are girls winning state titles, too,” he said.
