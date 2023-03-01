KEARNEY — Kearney’s Ryder Shelton continues to be a dominate force in the state. The sophomore standout wrestler won the Class 3 113-pound State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. He is a back-to-back state champ as he won 106-pound division last year.

“It was pretty cool, I thought I wrestled pretty well,” Shelton said. “I am excited for the future when the team is healthy and we can bring our full team to state. Next year, we will have a bunch of kids coming through and getting medals.”

Kearney's Ryder Shelton wrestles during the Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 
Kearney's Ryder Shelton wrestles during the Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. 

