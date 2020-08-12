Kearney's Schwarzenbach commits to Missouri Western State track and field

KEARNEY — Kearney track and field athlete Cade Schwarzenbach announced his commitment to continuing his jumping career at Missouri Western State University this fall.
Schwarzenbach took eighth in the Missouri State High School Track and Field Championships in 2019 and 7th in 2018.
“Missouri Western is getting what I believed would have been the 2020 state champion in the high jump,” Kearney track and field coach Scott Crall said in a press release. “We are very proud of what Cade has accomplished here at Kearney, and I am glad that he will be close (to Kearney).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.