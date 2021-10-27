Kearney volleyball lost in three sets to St. Pius X of Kansas City North in the Class 4 District 15 championship on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Bulldogs fell 25-20, 25-18 and 25-13 in their final game of the season. Kearney ends their season with a record of 15-15. This includes an impressive postseason win over Excelsior Springs in the opening round of the Class 4 District 16 tournament.
Kearney was able to defeat Excelsior Springs in three sets on Saturday, Oct. 23 for their lone postseason win for the Bulldog team.
