GLADSTONE—Kearney’s swim team competed at the Winnetonka Holiday Invite on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Bulldogs finished the meet in 12th place out of 25 teams recording 82 total points.
The top performer for the Bulldogs was Tori Tarr who finished in third place overall in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.83.
Tarr was also able to grab fourth place in the 200 yard IM hitting the wall with a 2:18.68. She also guided the Bulldogs to ninth place in the 400 yard freestyle relay along with her teammates, Claire Woehrman, Jillian Bonderer and Macy James. Tarr was also a part of the 10th place team that competed in the 200 yard medley relay which consisted of Amelia Byers, Carlee Clawson and James.
In the diving results, Flannery Simmons led Kearney with 223.55 total points which ended up giving her 14th place. Fellow diver, Lottie Terwilleger finished in 18th with 135.65 points.
The Bulldogs swim team will be back in the pool at Blue Springs South on Saturday, Dec. 18.
