KEARNEY — The Courier-Tribune’s boys Athlete of the Year for Kearney, recent graduate KJ Smith, earned the award with 11 out of the 25 nominations. Those who nominated him credited his hard work in three demanding sports. He competed in football, powerlifting and track and field.
As of press time, Smith could not be reached for comment on his award win.
In the fall, Smith was the featured running back for the Bulldogs who was able to bounce the ball outside around the edge, leading to big plays.
One of his most memorable games was against Raytown South during homecoming. Smith scored five touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a 49-8 victory. His two longest scores were from 51 and 36 yards away.
In a 53-21 victory over Grandview, Smith popped off for another explosive game. He finished with three touchdowns and 208 yards on only 21 carries.
“Watching the energy and focus has been fun throughout the years,” Neal Rasmussen wrote in his nomination about Smith’s athletic career at Kearney.
It’s Smith’s hard work and determination that was credited for his deserving this award, wrote Kyle Yoakum in his nomination.
In the winter, Smith participated in powerlifting. Although powerlifting is not recognized by MSHSAA, Smith was still able to garner top awards, including the state championship in the 175-pound weight class. He came away with the top deadlift, squat and bench press in the state championship.
Smith’s finest work came in the spring, when he competed for the track and field team.
He was crucial to the team’s success and points total as he participated in discus. He qualified for the state championship after earning a top-three spot at districts and sectionals.
At the state meet, Smith finished in third place in discus, which gave Kearney six team points. Those points helped Kearney win their first-ever state championship in track.
Smith will head to Northwest Missouri State for college in the fall. He will be part of the illustrious track team that the Bearcats have developed throughout the years.
