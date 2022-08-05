KEARNEY — The Courier-Tribune’s boys Athlete of the Year for Kearney, recent graduate KJ Smith, earned the award with 11 out of the 25 nominations. Those who nominated him credited his hard work in three demanding sports. He competed in football, powerlifting and track and field.

As of press time, Smith could not be reached for comment on his award win.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com or @myctsports on Twitter.

