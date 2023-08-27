Large senior class ready to lead Smithville volleyball

SMITHVILLE — Smithville volleyball is ready to take the court. The team is full of senior talent sprinkled in with younger players that are ready to make an impact. Warriors' second-year head coach Dave Tyner explained that the team has made strides to be an even better squad this fall through tough workouts while building mental strength.
“The players have worked all summer in the weight room and have had great attendance at our summer activities,” Tyner explained. “Starting off with the correct focus is essential and the team has definitely been more focused through tryouts and our first week of practices.”
Tyner explained that two players have really grown this summer. Kylee Bollinger, junior, and Emily Cromer, sophomore, have been crucial to the team’s preseason success so far. These two have been led by a great group of seven seniors that have also made an impact over the past few months.
Abby Nichols, Rylee Thompson, Kelsey Keling, Baylee Davis, Kennedy Outler, Marie Garza and Silvia Fisher are the Smithville volleyball senior class this year. Tyner is excited to see this group play well. He emphasized that the offensive side of the ball is an important trait to this year’s squad.
“With seven seniors potentially on the court at the same time all of them have critical roles to fill,” Tyner said. “It is difficult to identify only a couple returning players as all will have immense impact whether it is as attackers or as defensive players.”
Last year, Smithville finished the season with a record of 13-10-3. The Warriors season came to a close in the district semifinals by the hands of rival Platte County. Smithville did close the season with a record of 6-2-1 as the Warriors were trending in the right direction at the end of the season.
The Warriors open the season against Grain Valley on Monday, Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.