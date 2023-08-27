Large senior class ready to lead Smithville volleyball

Smithville's Silvia Fisher, Kelsey Keling, Rylee Thompson, Marie Garza, Baylee Davis, Abby Nichols and Kennedy Outler pose for a photo. 

 Zoe Yim/Submitted photo

SMITHVILLE — Smithville volleyball is ready to take the court. The team is full of senior talent sprinkled in with younger players that are ready to make an impact. Warriors' second-year head coach Dave Tyner explained that the team has made strides to be an even better squad this fall through tough workouts while building mental strength.

“The players have worked all summer in the weight room and have had great attendance at our summer activities,” Tyner explained. “Starting off with the correct focus is essential and the team has definitely been more focused through tryouts and our first week of practices.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.