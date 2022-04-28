LIBERTY — At their home meet, Liberty North looked comfortable and loose in all of their events on a windy evening. On Friday, April 22, the Eagles won the team title on the girl’s side with 150 points while the boys team ended in second place with 164 points, 10 points shy of Lee’s Summit.
One of the busiest athletes at the meet was Liberty North’s Ethan Lee. The Mizzou running commit started his day with the distance medley relay. Lee along with Grayson Tapp, Collin Kleinhen and Eric Lewczyk won the event.
Lee would double up with his main event of the day, the 800-meter run. He was boxed in as he ended his first lap, but quickly went outside around his competitors. His final 200 meters of the race was fast as he ended with a time of 1:59.80 to win the event.
“It was definitely a really tactical race because of the wind,” Lee said. “I was a little boxed in, but I worked out of it and I got myself into a good position and was able to finish well.”
He wasn’t done with his day as Lee also competed in the 3200-meter run. He ended the eight-lap race in third place while his teammate, Sage Wilde, finished in second.
Lee credits a strong training schedule developed over the past month as part of his success.
“Our training is going really good except for the inconsistent weather, we are trying to work around it,” Lee said. “We have been getting into some really good workout sessions.”
On the field, Matthew Morrison launched a 199-foot javelin toss. It earned him the school record and the No. 3 javelin thrower all-time spot in Missouri. Morrison won the event as his season continues to be bright.
Elsewhere on the field, Ben Pritchett earned another win for the Eagles in the pole vault as he flew for 4.27 meters.
Liberty North’s sprint squad led by Xavier Horn competed well in the home meet, too. He won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.80, which was .01 second faster than a Staley sprinter who ran in the lane next to Horn.
Girls
On the girls side, the team champions were led by two meet winners.
The distance medley relay team of Shelby Harris, Nevaeh Goodwin, Natalie Coleman and Marissa Roberts won the event. Kayley Lenger stays undefeated on the season with another huge throw in the javelin that totaled a distance of 42.98 meters.
The Eagles will be back in action in the Platte County Invitational Friday, April 29.
