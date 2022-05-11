LIBERTY — The Blue Jays hosted the Suburban Conference Gold Division Championship on Friday, May 6. The boys team for Liberty earned second place with 110 points, which was only 20 points shy of first place. The girls team earned fifth place with 91 points.
Boys
One of the highlights for the boys team came from the 3200-meter race. Myles Thornburg led the field for the first half of the race before a Blue Springs South runner took the lead. Thornburg dropped back a bit with 800-meters remaining in the race. While Thornburg was trailing about 5 to 10 meters, he changed gears.
Thornburg made the final turn and was looked as though he was shot out of a cannon as he exploded toward the finish line. Thornburg and the Blue Springs South runner ran neck-and-neck all the way to end, but Thornburg edged out his opponent by .16 seconds. He ended with a time of 9:30.00 to win the conference title.
Elsewhere on the boys side, Liberty’s Truman Hare claimed the individual title in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.62.
In the 800-meter run, Evan McWhorter finished in second place with a time of 1:58.83 as he came down the final stretch in a blazing time to earn the silver medal.
Liberty’s Anthony Wenson finished in second while Dominic Revels finished third in the 100-meter dash.
Girls
Once again, Liberty’s Rachel Homoly shined in the pole vault competition. She cleared 13-06 1/4 in the final event of the night. She was able to claim the individual pole vault title by over 3 feet.
Alyssa Richmond continues to impress in the discus throw. She finished with the first-place crown after a toss of 35.05 meters, which was over 2 meters better than second place.
Natalie Hill performed well in the 300-meter hurdles as she finished in second place. She crossed the finish line in 48.07. She was able to secure second place in the triple jump, too. She jumped 10.69 meters for the silver medal.
Liberty will host their next meet as the team competes in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 14. The top four finishers in each event will move on to sectionals, which will be occur the following week.
