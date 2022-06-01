Liberty concluded its track season in the Class 5 State Championship in Jefferson City on Saturday, May 28. The Blue Jays finished in 10th place on the boys side with 20 points while the girls ended in 12th place. The girls squad tallied 26 total points as they placed in four events.
Two individual state champions highlighted the weekend for the girls team. Morgan Cannon launched an incredible throw of 148 feet 3 inches, which gave her a new school record and an individual title in the event. This throw was her first throw out of six attempts as she beat the competition by 3 feet.
Rachel Homoly shined at the final meet of the year as she took the top spot in pole vault. Everything came together for the junior as she ended by clearing 14 feet, a new state championship record.
“We had some of the most beautiful weather that we had all season. I had a lot of confidence and energy,” Homoly said. “I was ready to be there and do my thing and it turned out being an awesome day.”
Homoly was close reaching new heights as she was centimeters from clearing 14 feet 2 3/4 inches. But, she will have to wait as she has one more season with the Blue Jays to accomplish this feat.
“My energy and adrenaline had kind of fallen down because I had just hit 14,” she said. “That last attempt was crazy. I had gotten over the top and I came down and was like, ‘No,’ but it does make me very excited for what’s yet to come.”
Madi Corf added five points to the team score for Liberty as she hit 5 feet 3 3/4 inches in high jump. It put her in a tie for third place as the senior ended her Liberty career. She is a San Diego State commit and will begin her volleyball career there this fall.
The final athlete to score for the girls team was Natalie Hill, who ended in eighth place in triple jump. She hit a mark of 34 feet 11 3/4 inches to secure a point for the team.
Boys
On the boys side, sprinting had the recipe for success. The 4x200 team of Dominic Revels, Caden Dennis, Nathan Hearst and Truman Hare won the state title with a time of 1:27.18.
The ending time gave them the meet record as the hand-offs were clean and allowed each sprinter to excel in their first 15 meters.
It was the final portion of 200-meter dash that gave Hare the state championship. Hare ended in a time of 21.12 as he edged out a Rock Bridge sprinter to victory.
It was his closing speed, strength and the ability to lean at the finish line that gave the Northwest Missouri State track commit the victory.
Liberty’s season comes to a close as they racked up four state championships on a great day in the state’s capitol.
