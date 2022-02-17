KANSAS CITY — Liberty secured the Class 4 District 4 title on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Blue Jays won the team title with 259 points as Staley took second place in their home gym with 216 points.
The Blue Jays qualified 11 wrestlers for the state championship that will begin on Thursday, Feb. 17. Liberty started the district meet on the right foot as Devon Harrison (106) finished in first place in his weight class by defeating Staley’s Parker Leverknight by pin in set two.
Liberty’s Hunter Taylor (113) followed up Harrison’s performance by winning his weight class. Taylor was impressive as he dispatched his opponent in the first-place match via pin.
In the 132-pound weight class, Christopher Coates continued his winning ways by earning the top spot in his division. Coates defeated Park Hill’s Cael Keck in the final match as he won via 5-0 decision.
Easton Hilton (138) won the individual district title via 5-1 decision over Park Hill’s Kody Ketchum. Hilton was able to go undefeated during the district tournament en route to the title.
Liberty continued to pour on the first-place finishes as Logan Rathjen earned the individual title by defeating Grain Valley’s Tanner Barker in a 5-0 decision. Rathjen’s teammate, Peyton Westpfahl (160), won a district title as well. Westpfahl won in a 7-2 decision.
The final individual champion for the Blue Jays was Wentric Williams III (195). Williams pinned his Staley opponent to claim the title in his weight class.
Joining the district title winners at the state meet, Cooper Rider (120), Kyle Dutton (145), Jason Briones (170), Jeremiah Halter (182) all qualified for the championship tournament at Mizzou Arena in Columbia beginning Thursday, Feb. 17.
