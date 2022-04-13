There aren’t many tools or gear needed to be a track athlete. It is usually a pair of running shoes or an implement if the athlete competes in the field. When Liberty’s Evan McWhorter woke up on Saturday, April 9, he wanted to live by those guidelines.
McWhorter was competing in the 4x800 and needed to bring along the batons to officially compete in the event. The most important tool needed for the relay, but McWhorter forgot them. Thankfully, his parents were able to retrieve them. Without them, the boys 4x800 team may not have become the Bill Summa Invitational’s 4x8 champion.
The team of McWhorter, Luke Manis, Reagan Manis and Myles Thornburg were incredible as they broke out to a big lead. McWhorter was the first leg and got the team in the right direction in his first-ever time running the race. He used his impressive strength to get out of the starting box early while avoiding the dreaded box-in.
“It was a PR for me, I didn’t run too well last week,” McWhorter said. “It was great to come in and run well today.”
Luke Manis was appreciative of McWhorter’s racing prowess and the ability to give him the baton in a good spot as the second runner of the relay team.
“Evan had a great opening. He put me in a great position that I could just sit and cruise,” Luke Manis said. “I wasn’t hitting PR times, but it was nice to put Reagan and Myles in the best position possible.”
Reagan followed in the third leg, receiving the baton from Luke. Reagan shared some thoughts about the third leg, a leg that is normally important to setting up the final runner, but one that is often overlooked.
“To be honest, I kind of feel asleep running it,” Reagan said with a laugh. “The first 5 or 600, I had no one to run it with and it was hard to keep motivated there. But, I said, ‘I can’t be the one that loses first.’”
Reagan was able to keep Liberty in the lead with about a 5-meter lead heading into the final leg. Thornburg then received the baton and was away.
Thornburg was in command with about 600 meters remaining in the race. He looked calm and steady. With about 300 meters left, Thornburg was pressed from behind as the final runner for Lincoln College Prep looked to take the lead. Thornburg eased off of the gas around the 200-meter mark as the Lincoln Prep runner took the lead.
Lincoln Prep continued to stretch their lead in the closing 100 meters as they had a good 2-meter lead on Thornburg. But, Thornburg’s feet started to move fast in the final 110 meters. He hit the ground with his toes and created an incredible amount of rotation in his legs to get himself back into the race. Thornburg found himself neck and neck with Lincoln Prep in the final 10 meters.
With the momentum he carried, he crashed across the finish line and onto the ground.
“I tried throwing in a surge at the third 200 and I started to feel it around the bend. He passed me,” Thornburg said. “I tried to push him to the outside as much as I could, but he still got around. I knew I could catch this kid.”
The all-out effort by Thornburg was enough to earn the win for the Blue Jays. The time for Liberty was 8:16.59 while Lincoln Prep’s final time was 8:16.62. Thornburg’s final 800 split was quick as he went 2:00.79. Thornburg collected a bunch of track burns due to his fall at the finish line, but to him it’s part of the sweet taste of victory.
“It’s worth it, totally,” he said.
The rest of the Liberty track and field team performed well at the highly contested invitational. The boys team finished in fourth place with 49 points while the girls ended in third place with 76 points.
The 4x100 relay also was a first-place finisher. Caden Dennis, Theophilus Bonney-Kwofie, Dominic Revels and Truman Hare earned the win with a time of 42.72. They dominated the competition with Bentonville West’s team coming in second with 43.13.
Girls
The girls team earned two individual champions as Madi Corf continues to perform well in the field. She won the high jump by going 1.63 meters, earning the win by tie breaker over Bentonville West.
The second individual champion was Rachel Homoly. She is one of the best pole vaulters in the nation and continues to sky over her competition. Homoly completed the meet by reaching 3.95 meters to win while second place in the competition ended with a vault of 3.50 meters. Homoly’s vault of 3.95 meters is so good that she would have found herself in third place in the boys division.
The Blue Jays’ next meet will be at Lee’s Summit North Thursday, April 14.
