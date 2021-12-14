LIBERTY— The Blue Jays hosted a tri meet against Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North on Tuesday night. Dec. 14. Liberty boys defeated the Jaguars 81-0 and the Broncos 62-16. The girls squad got the best of Blue Springs South 24-6 and the Broncos by a score of 30-3.
On the boys side, Liberty’s Devon Harrison, Hunter Taylor, Jaxon Hicks, Peyton Westpfahl, Wentric Williams III and Trenton Bindel all won via fall over Lee’s Summit North. Cooper Rider won in a 9-1 major decision while his teammate, Jason Briones, also won in a major decision, 13-2.
Against Blue Springs South, Liberty crushed the Jaguars as Jayden Halter, Isaiah Hung, Westpfahl, Rider, Williams III and Brindel all earned a fall. While, Briones won via a sudden victory.
The girls team performed well too against the Broncos and Jaguars. Lee’s Summit North only performed in one weight class as they forfeited the rest. The lone match was Liberty’s Madison Buell against Lee’s Summit North’s Megan Watson. The visitor earned the 10-7 decision victory as Watson recorded the win.
Liberty was able to showcase more of their talent against Blue Springs South. Jaden Breeden, Julia Breeden and Isabelle Tali all won by fall.
Liberty’s next event will pit them at the Kansas City Stampede Tournament at Bartle Hall on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.
