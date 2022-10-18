RIVERSIDE — There is something special that always happens when Liberty and Liberty North meet regardless of the sport. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the rivalry was renewed, this time in softball for the Class 5 District 8 Championship. Lead changes and clutch hits led to an incredible matchup that saw the Blue Jays edge the Eagles 11-8.
“The best game to be a part of,” Liberty catcher Sierra Persinger said.
Beginning at the start of the game is truly the only way to tell this story. Hannah Green reached base for the Blue Jays prior to Olivia Branstetter bringing her home to take an early 1-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, Liberty North responded with a big-time home run over the left field fence by Breanna Coonfare to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage.
In the bottom of the second, Green was there again for the Blue Jays as she knocked in the RBI single to tie the game at two runs apiece. Liberty would take the lead again in the bottom of the third inning. Branstetter and Persinger were aboard and a big RBI from Katie Bower highlighted the inning to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.
Trailing by two runs in the top of the fourth inning, Liberty North answered with a solo home run by Bailey Haselhorst. A long double to the outfield brought another run home for the Eagles. They had an opportunity to take the lead in the inning, but a call at the plate from the umpire said the Eagles were out. The fourth inning ended with both teams tied at four runs.
T4: Lib 4-4 LN Eagles tie the ball game up on this play! So close to taking the lead, but the umpire calls Liberty North at home plate. pic.twitter.com/aJVOnr0fnK— Liam (@liamkeating7) October 13, 2022
Top of the fifth inning, Liberty North grabbed the lead after a short infield grounder caused some problems for the Liberty players. The Eagles were able to get home and take the 5-4 lead. Branstetter started the bottom half of the inning for Liberty and she crushed a solo home run to tie the ball game.
“I knew she was going to give me a pitch. I said to myself, ‘You have to make the best of it,’” Branstetter shared. “I knew that when I got the timing on it and swung. We got it.”
The inning ended with RBIs from MJ Blodgett and Omri Cooley to give Liberty the 8-5 lead in the district title. Sure enough, the Eagles tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. Aaliyah Delgado hit a massive triple to the fence to bring home two runs and Coonfare delivered a double to score Delgado to tie the game.
In the top of the seventh inning, Branstetter was clutch once again as she nailed a line drive to center field to score two runs. A wild pitch by the Eagles brought Branstetter home and gave the Blue Jays a 11-8 lead. Liberty’s Ana Mondello closed the game out for Liberty as the Blue Jays celebrated the district championship.
Liberty’s Josselyn Frey started the game for the Blue Jays before Mondello came into relief. Both pitches were able to get the job done thanks to key strikeouts and great defense. Due to three games in a row, the Blue Jays relied on their youth in pitching to get them over the line.
“I am just so proud of this group to see Joslyn and Ana step up,” head coach Scott Howard said. “The way they were here during school and in the dugout, I don’t think I have seen a team like that in my whole career.”
Frey and Mondello are both sophomores who shined in a clutch spot. It was only weeks ago that Mondello was pitching junior varsity. She became the hero to close out the district championship over their rivals. Persinger explained the mentality that the Blue Jays had on defense, especially when helping her pitchers.
“We were back and forth all game, we never had a doubt in my mind that we wouldn’t make an effort to back up our pitchers,” Persinger said. “When I came back out to Josselyn, I just remember telling her to to keep her energy on me and nothing else. I will be here to support you.”
The Blue Jays did just that to become the district champions. Great defense helped Liberty throughout as they got out of bases-loaded jams to keep their rivals at bay.
“That cemented everything in my mind,” Frey said. “I knew that I was OK and it really helped me trust myself more. I knew that that was the moment that I knew that everything was going to be OK.”
It wasn’t for a lack of trying for the Eagles, but one team had to be defeated in this epic back-and-forth district championship. Liberty North ended the year with a record of 21-11. Breaking 20 wins is a feat for high school softball and Liberty North has hit that mark in back-to-back seasons.
For the Blue Jays, the season continues as they face Lee’s Summit West in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 State Tournament. The Titans own a record of 24-10 as they won the Class 5 District 7 Championship. The two teams will meet at Liberty’s field at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
