Liberty eyes state title after finishing 3rd last season

LIBERTY — Last year, the Liberty Blue Jays volleyball team took third place at state. This year, the goal is to return and win the state title.
For head coach April Fleming, who returns for her 16th season, the team’s state championship aspirations have formed this year’s them, “One Team One Dream.”
Before reaching that postseason dream, the Liberty volleyball team has to deal with the nightmare of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Jays are starting to learn to accept some of the differences during competition created by coronavirus.
“The biggest obstacle is getting our athletes to practice and play without the fear of sports shutting down,” Fleming said. “Rather we are taking it one day at a time and enjoy each day that we get to be in the gym.”
COVID-19 also altered the camaraderie of a summer league and attending an out-of-state team camp.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we were unable to do this, so the amount of playing that we’ve experienced as a team up to this point is less than normal,” she explained.
Fleming had to deal with some key departures too. The team lost several defensive players: Liz Stepp, All-Time Dig Leader and all-conference honorable mention; Emily Glaeser, all-conference/all-district player; and Meghan Schneider, all-state, all-conference, all-district and MO/KAN All-Star.
Plus defensive player Lauren Hiestand and Justine Jones, outside hitter, graduated as well.
However, Fleming knows she can count on several key returning players including senior Bailee Middleton, outside hitter and Ole Miss commit. She’s also an all-State, all-Conference and all-District selection last year.
The Blue Jays also have junior Madison Corf who was all-Conference and all-district last year. Brooklyn Young, sophomore, a middle blocker returns to pad her stats as the school’s all-time blocks leader.
Sophomore Ashley Mullen, a setter who is listed in Prep Dig’s Top 25 for the Class of 2023, is also expected to break out this season, Fleming said.
“We have a strong schedule,” she said. “All of our conference and nonconference match-ups will be competitive and fun to watch.”
