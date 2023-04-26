Liberty finishes in top 5 in Gary Parker Invitational

BLUE SPRINGS — Liberty competed in the Gary Parker Invitational on Friday, April 21. The Blue Jays showed out as the boys and girls team reached the podium on multiple occasions. The team scores were highly impressive, too. The girls team took second place with 92 points. The boys team finished in fourth place with 73 points.
The Blue Jays took first place for the girls team in four different events at the meet. Natalie Hill won the triple jump by making 10.75 meters and she won the 300-meter hurdles with a mark of 47.48. Rachel Homoly won pole vault with a mark of 4.1 meters and Morgan Cannon won javelin with 40.55 meters.
Rounding out the top three finishers, Ella Brown took second place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:26.21. Caden Van Hauen finished in third place in triple with a mark of 10.17 meters. Malia Cabuyaban earned third in javelin with a throw of 38.04 meters.
Boys
Liberty’s Myles Thornburg earned the outrageous double by winning the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter run. He won with a time of 1:58.21 in the 800 with an incredible final 200-meter kick that won him the title. In the 1600, Thornburg crossed the line in a time of 4:20.13.
The other podium finishers for Liberty came from Evan McWhorter and Jaeger Hicks. They finished in second and third place in the 800-meter run. McWhorter ran a 1:58.74 and Hicks finished with a time of 1:59.01.
Liberty will be back in action on Friday, April 27. They will be competing in a meet hosted by Rockhurst.
