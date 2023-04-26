BLUE SPRINGS — Liberty competed in the Gary Parker Invitational on Friday, April 21. The Blue Jays showed out as the boys and girls team reached the podium on multiple occasions. The team scores were highly impressive, too. The girls team took second place with 92 points. The boys team finished in fourth place with 73 points.

Liberty's Natalie Hill won the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles at the Gary Parker Invitational on Friday, April 21. 

The Blue Jays took first place for the girls team in four different events at the meet. Natalie Hill won the triple jump by making 10.75 meters and she won the 300-meter hurdles with a mark of 47.48. Rachel Homoly won pole vault with a mark of 4.1 meters and Morgan Cannon won javelin with 40.55 meters.

Liberty finishes in top 5 in Gary Parker Invitational

Liberty’s Myles Thornburg won the 800-meter and 1600-meter run at the Gary Parker Invitational on Friday, April 21. 

