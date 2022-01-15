LIBERTY — Liberty and Liberty North went toe-to-toe on Thursday night. There were three bouts that would settle the night between the rivals.
In the first match, Liberty’s Madison Buell faced Liberty North’s Elora Williams in the 135-weight class. Buell was able to pin Williams near the end of round three as the Blue Jays were able to win the first match.
Following Buell’s pin, Liberty’s Alexis Ritchie faced Liberty North’s Hailee Neece in the 100-weight class. A short break due to a bloody nose on Ritchie led to a slow start, but she took control moments later as she won via pin in the second round.
Liberty’s Julia Breeden took on Liberty North’s Kaydence Grass in the final match of the night in the 120-weight class. Breeden made quick work of her opponent as she controlled Grass from the get-go. Breeden earned the pin in just over a minute and a half to finish the night with a win.
The final score finished with the Blue Jays defeating the Eagles 36-30 as the Eagles scored all of their points via open matches. Liberty North’s next match will be against Belton on Saturday, Jan. 15. Liberty will square off against Ray-Pec on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
