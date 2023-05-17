KANSAS CITY — Liberty North track and field competed in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.

The girls team won the district title by scoring 158 points, which was 20 points better than the field. The boys team took fourth place by scoring 83 points.

Liberty Track

Liberty's Ariana Ruiz during the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Liberty Track

Liberty's Morgan Cannon competes in javelin during the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 5. 
Liberty Track

Liberty's Dominic Revels competes in the Class 5 District 8 Championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.