KANSAS CITY — Liberty North track and field competed in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.
The girls team won the district title by scoring 158 points, which was 20 points better than the field. The boys team took fourth place by scoring 83 points.
The distance events is where the Blue Jays made a ton of their points. Ella Brown has been in great form for Liberty. She won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:24.12. Brown also took third place in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Cambell Grosdidier secured third in the 800-meter and second in the 1600-meter run. Britta Foust won the 3200-meter run in a time of 12:07.72.
Natalie Hill finished in third place in the 300-meter hurdles. Amari Morrison qualified for sectionals in the 200-meter dash. She finished in third place in the district meet.
In the field events, Rachel Homoly’s dominance continues as she won pole vault by almost 3 feet. Hill earned second place in the triple jump along with Caden Van Hauen, who took third place.
Morgan Cannon won javelin with a mark of 141 feet, 4 inches. Malia Cabuyaban took second place in the event. Alyssah Price finished in second place in shot put.
The distance crew did something special today and had every girl who raced advance to Sectionals! I couldn’t be more proud of their effort and execution in training and racing!4x800🥈1600 Cambell🥈Ella B🥉800Ella B🥇Cambell 4th3200Britta🥇Ella B🥉🗣️NOT DONE YET 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/KoVzzhec14
In the relays, Liberty’s Marianna Tomc, Alyssa True, Van Hauen and Morrison finished in fourth place in the 4x100-meter relay. Brooklyn Young, Anna Clark, Van Hauen and Morrison finished in third place in the 4x200-meter relay. Ariana Ruiz, Caleigh Brownfield, Young and Hill secured second place in the 4x400-meter relay. In the 4x800-meter relay, Charlotte Timba, Brownfield, Ruiz and Foust earned second place.
Boys
On the boys side, Dominic Revels won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.65. He also won the 200-meter dash as the junior sprinter has become one of the best in the area. Jack Carbajal earned third place in the 400-meter dash as he eclipsed the 50-second barrier.
In the ultra competitive distance events, Peyton Willbanks won the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:37.21. Myles Thornburg earned third place in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:56.55. Thornburg also finished in fourth place in the 1600-meter run. Evan McWhorter secured fourth in the 800-meter run.
Logan Miner secured third place in discus to moves to the sectional round.
In the relays, Liberty finished in second place in the 4x400-meter relay as Jaeger Hicks, Carbajal, Revels and McWhorter represented the Blue Jays. Patrick Cleary, Jace Graham, Jonathan Kazmaier and Connor Nicholson finished in second place in the 4x800-meter relay.
