Liberty hosts annual George Hoover Invitational

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays hosted the 21st Annual George Hoover Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28. Liberty boys won the home meet with 255 points over second place Grain Valley with 251.5 points. Nine teams competed in the boys division of the tournament.
Boys
Liberty’s Gavin Linsman was named the most outstanding wrestler in the tournament. Linsman won the 144-pound division as he went 3-0. Linsman won all three of his bouts via pin. He won the championship bout by pinning Grain Valley’s Tyler Groves.
Five different Blue Jays won their weight division in the George Hoover Invitational. Cooper Rider won the 126-pound weight class as he went 3-0 on the day. Carson Rodick claimed the 150-pound division as he went 5-0 in the event. Rodick won via a 14-12 division over Capital City in the championship match.
Peyton Westpfahl secured the 175-pound weight class as he went 3-0 in the tournament. All three of his wins were completed via pin. Trenton Bindel is the final first place winner for the Blue Jays. He won the 285-pound weight class by finishing 3-0.
For the rest of the team, Will Pfeifer (113) finished in second, Jacob Axsom (132) ended in fourth place, Peatro Davis Jr. (138) secured in second, Isaiah Hung (165) placed second, Donovan Hodges (190) finished second, Brooks Lawson (215) earned eighth and Trevor Bindel (285) secured second place.
Girls
Liberty finished in fourth place out of the 17 teams that competed in the girls division. The Blue Jays finished with 128 points as Kearney took the team title with 175 points. Two Liberty wrestlers topped their weight class in the George Hoover Invitational.
Lilly Breeden won the 100-pound weight class. She won all five of her matches as four of them came via pin and another came due to a medical forfeit.
Sandy Breeden won the 105-pound weight division. Sandy finished 4-0 during the tournament with all four wins coming via pin.
Tabatha Short (105) earned 12th, Jaden Breeden (110) finished in third, Alexis Ritchie (115) placed third, Samiah Watson (155) finished in fourth place, Isabelle Tali (170) secured second and Alexis Stinson (235) finished in third place.
