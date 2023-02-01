Liberty hosts annual George Hoover Invitational

Liberty boys wrestling was named the champion of their home invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays hosted the 21st Annual George Hoover Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28. Liberty boys won the home meet with 255 points over second place Grain Valley with 251.5 points. Nine teams competed in the boys division of the tournament.

Boys

