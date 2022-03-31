LIBERTY — The Blue Jays hosted the Ron Ives Invitational on Friday, March 25. Liberty girls finished in third place with 68.5 points while the boys finished in eighth place in the team division with 48 points.
The standout pole vaulter, Rachel Homoly, continued her successful career by winning the opening meet of the year. Homoly earned first with a vault of 3.97 meters and gave Liberty the lone victory on the day.
The Blue Jays were able to collect second-place finishes to boost their point total. Alyssa Richmond earned second in the discus as she threw for over 34 meters for the silver medal. The 4x400 meter team ended the meet in second place as Riley Davies, Anna Clark, Lauren Flickinger and Paige Robinson hit the finish line in 1:56.51.
Madi Corf secured third place in the high jump by hitting the 1.57-meter mark. Her teammate, Natalie Hill, earned third place in the competitive 300-meter hurdles as she went 51.25 in the event.
Boys
On the boys side, Liberty had two third-place individual finishes, which helped in the team points category. Nathan Hearst ran a 52.57 in the 400-meter dash to give him third for the Blue Jays. Ricky Ahumaraeze ended his day in third in the high jump, where he cleared 1.87 meters.
On the distance side, Myles Thorburg led the way with a fourth-place finish in the 1600-meter run in a dazzling 4:33.07. He came back in the 800-meter run and secured fourth place with a time of 2:02.91
Liberty track and field will be back in action in the Rusty Hodge Invite on the campus of Blue Springs South Friday, April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.