LIBERTY — The Blue Jays and Eagles took to the mats to wrestle each other on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Liberty North's girls team defeated Liberty 37-36. The boys team of Liberty defeated the Eagles 54-18.
The first two matches for the girls competition ended in victories for Liberty as Lilly Breeden (100) and Tabatha Short (105) won via forfeit. The following three matches also went Liberty’s way. Sandy Breeden defeated Carlie Hulme via pin in the 110-pound weight class. Jaden Breeden defeated Liberty North’s Sadie Kimmi via pin in the 115-pound division and in the 120-pound weight class, Alexis Ritchie beat Bethany Fine via pin.
Liberty North won the next six matches as Delaney Witkowski (125), Chloe Taylor (130), Alexis Rusley (135) and Elora Williams (140) won via forfeit. In the 155-pound weight class, Liberty North’s Naudia Fuimaono defeated Liberty’s Isabelle Tali via pin. Liberty North’s Iyana Reyes beat Liberty’s Samiah Watson via pin in the 170-pound division. In the last match, Liberty’s Alexis Stinson (235) won via forfeit.
At the conclusion of the duel, Liberty and Liberty North were tied on points at 36. But, the Blue Jays forfeited four rounds while Liberty North forfeited three rounds. Liberty North earned the win due to the tie-breaker of less rounds forfeited.
On the boys side, Liberty’s Jacob Axsom beat Liberty North’s Braedon Taylor by a 12-6 decision in the 132-pound weight class.
In the 138-pound weight class, Liberty North’s Dru Thomas won via a pin in the final seconds of the match over Liberty’s Peatro Davis Jr. Davis was making a comeback in the third period, but a successful move in the final seconds by Thomas allowed him to get the win and first points for the Eagles.
Liberty followed that match by winning five straight over the Eagles. Christopher Coates (144) defeated Liberty North’s Blake Bledsoe. Gavin Linsman (150) beat Kellen Bolling, Liberty’s Kolby McClain (157) beat Alex Craig. Following that match, Liberty’s Isaiah Hung (165) defeated Cal Buchanan by a major decision and Peyton Westpfahl (175) led the Blue Jays to a win over Nathan Sola.
Liberty North secured their last two wins. Trevor Thorn beat Liberty’s Donovan Hodges via pin in the 190-pound weight class. The Eagles’ final points came in the 215-pound weight division as Jacob Stockard won via forfeit.
Liberty won the final five matches of the duel. Trenton Bindel (285), Cade Dunn (106), Devon Harrison (113), Hunter Taylor (120) and Cooper Rider (126) finished the event with victories.
