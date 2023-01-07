LIBERTY — The Blue Jays and Eagles took to the mats to wrestle each other on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Liberty North's girls team defeated Liberty 37-36. The boys team of Liberty defeated the Eagles 54-18.

The first two matches for the girls competition ended in victories for Liberty as Lilly Breeden (100) and Tabatha Short (105) won via forfeit. The following three matches also went Liberty’s way. Sandy Breeden defeated Carlie Hulme via pin in the 110-pound weight class. Jaden Breeden defeated Liberty North’s Sadie Kimmi via pin in the 115-pound division and in the 120-pound weight class, Alexis Ritchie beat Bethany Fine via pin.

