The final point in Liberty's five set victory over Liberty North on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty came out in droves to see some of the best volleyball talent in the state on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Liberty defeated their crosstown rivals Liberty North 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12) in an instant classic that saw incredible rallies and impressive individual play from future division-one collegiate talent.

“We are volleyball town, Liberty is a volleyball town,” senior Ashley Mullen said.

