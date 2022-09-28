LIBERTY — The city of Liberty came out in droves to see some of the best volleyball talent in the state on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Liberty defeated their crosstown rivals Liberty North 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12) in an instant classic that saw incredible rallies and impressive individual play from future division-one collegiate talent.
“We are volleyball town, Liberty is a volleyball town,” senior Ashley Mullen said.
The energy inside the gym was palpable as the starting lineups were announced. Liberty North (13-3) were announced first as their student section cheered for them behind their own bench. When it was Liberty’s (22-1) turn, the lights turned off and the spotlight came on, focusing one each player to create an atmosphere akin to a boxing title match.
The energy in this building is incredible! Volleyball in this city is top notch! pic.twitter.com/75MkBJMye7— Liam (@liamkeating7) September 27, 2022
“I really feel like more people are starting to notice the game and really enjoy watching this sport,” Liberty head coach April Fleming said. “We executed tonight, we have a lot of competitors on our team. We talk about valuing every single day, every single opponent.”
In the first set, the two teams showed their skill in passing with Liberty’s Mullen and Liberty North’s Abby Christian. The finesse and precision in their passing is a main reason they are both playing volleyball at the next level. Mullen is headed to UCLA and Christian is headed to Abilene Christian University.
The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and the Blue Jays were able to come back, but Liberty North edged the first set by four points.
It was much of the same in the second set as Liberty North’s Carlie Cisneros showed her prowess around the net. The University of Arizona commit was on the receiving end of many assists from setter Lauren Wright. It was another comeback in set two for Liberty as they trailed by five early in the set. A timeout by Fleming reset the team as they won set two by a couple of points.
In set three, Liberty was on a roll as outside hitter Jocelyn Renfro and right side Abigail Mullen performed to perfection. They earned kill after kill against the Eagles defense to secure the 25-13 set three victory.
The Blue Jays were looking to end the game in set four, but the Eagles would not back down. Liberty North led 23-21 when the Blue Jays came back to tie the game and eventually take a 24-23 lead. The Eagles tied the game at 24 behind a Cisneros kill. Liberty North earned the win in set four as Liberty’s kill attempt when out of bounds.
To the decisive set five, both students sections chanted at one another as the gym was the loudest it had been all night. The Eagles and Blue Jays battled it out as if it was a state championship game. Back-and-forth the two teams went in set five as Liberty North grabbed their largest lead at 10-8.
A timeout for the Blue Jays set them up as Liberty’s Aisha Aiono had a huge impact in set five. Aiono, University of Kansas commit, used her height and jumping ability to produce block after block and kill after kill in set five to push the Blue Jays over the top and win 15-12 in the final set.
This is Aiono’s final season as she is a senior, but this is her first season with the Blue Jays as she transferred from Park Hill High School. As a middle blocker, Aiono is there to defend along with finish off kills that are set up by Ashley Mullen. This is the first time Aiono and Ashley have played together as the pair plays on different club teams. Learning each other’s game has been an easy transition Aiono shared.
“It has been pretty smooth considering the fact that we have never played with each other,” Aiono said. “We have a great connection, which is pretty impressive.”
Not only was this match a battle between two juggernaut programs, but they were playing for something much more important. Showcased on the padding of the wall behind each out of bounds line, signs were put up by each Liberty and Liberty North player and staff member. The signs shared the same line, “Tonight, I am playing for … .” The sign was filled in for those afflicted with cancer for the annual Dig for a Cure game.
State Final atmosphere, some fantastic volleyball played by all, & loads of love for all those battling & affected by cancer. THIS is what tonight is all about….and couldn’t be more proud of this bunch. HUGE props to @TheNavyLNHS for bringing that 🧃! E-A-G! pic.twitter.com/WTpCYcfb0q— LNVB_Eagles (@LNEagleVB) September 28, 2022
“The atmosphere, the team we were playing with and especially the cause,” Ashley said.
The Blue Jays came in with a sour taste in their mouth as they lost to Liberty North in the district championship in 2021. This was a driving force of motivation in the offseason and during the game, according to Ashley. This extra push put the Blue Jays over the top in an unbelievable game of talent.
“When I think of that game, I get so heated and so mad because we worked so hard,” Ashley said. “Playing for your school is always important.”
The Blue Jays and Eagles will not face each other again until the district playoffs, when it will be a win-or-go-home matchup. It will be a game just as exciting as Tuesday night’s matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.