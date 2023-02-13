PLATTE CITY — The Blue Jays girls made history as they qualified the most wrestlers for the state championship in school history. Liberty qualified seven wrestlers at the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. Liberty also earned the district title for the first time in program history. Liberty scored 134 points to win the title out of 19 teams. Park Hill came in second place with 114 points.

The seven wrestlers that will compete in the state championship are Lilly Breeden, Sandy Breeden, Jaden Breeden, Alexis Ritchie, Julia Breeden, Isabelle Tali and Alexis Stinson.

Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Lilly Breeden wrestles during the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Sandy Breeden wrestles during the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Jaden Breeden wrestles during the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Alexis Ritchie during the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Julia Breeden during the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Isabelle Tali during the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Liberty Wrestling

Liberty's Alexis Stinson during the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. 

