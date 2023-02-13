PLATTE CITY — The Blue Jays girls made history as they qualified the most wrestlers for the state championship in school history. Liberty qualified seven wrestlers at the Class 2 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. Liberty also earned the district title for the first time in program history. Liberty scored 134 points to win the title out of 19 teams. Park Hill came in second place with 114 points.
The seven wrestlers that will compete in the state championship are Lilly Breeden, Sandy Breeden, Jaden Breeden, Alexis Ritchie, Julia Breeden, Isabelle Tali and Alexis Stinson.
Lilly Breeden started things off for the Blue Jays. She won the 100-pound weight class by finishing 3-0. She won the quarterfinal match via pin. She followed it with a semifinal major decision victory by a score of 9-1. In the championship bout, she won via a 6-2 decision.
Sandy Breeden won the 105-pound weight class by winning all three of her matches. She pinned her opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the championship, she won via an 8-4 decision to take the crown.
In the 110-pound weight class, Jaden Breeden finished in second place. She also won her quarterfinal and semifinal matches via pin. In the championship bout, she lost via a 3-2 decision. Jaden scored via a takedown in period one, but that was all she could muster in a tough match.
Alexis Ritchie took the hard route in earning a spot in the state championship. She won her first match, but lost via a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals. She followed her loss by winning her next three consolation matches to move her to the place match. In the constellation semifinal, Ritchie won in a tie-breaker, which qualified her for state. She lost in the third-place match by a 2-0 decision to take fourth in the district tournament.
Julia Breeden won the 120-pound weight class as she went a perfect 4-0 on the weekend. In her first three matches, she won via pin. Breeden did not let up in the championship bout as she won via a 6-2 decision to take first place.
Isabelle Tali finished in fourth place in the 170-pound weight division. She won her first two matches via pin, but lost in the semifinals. This set her up for a big time match-up in the consolation semifinal. She won by pinning her Staley opponent to qualify for state. Later in the tournament, Tali was defeated in the third-place match.
Alexis Stinson had one of the more exciting weekends in all of wrestling. She was defeated by Grain Valley’s Jayden Moehle in the quarterfinal match-up of the 235-pound weight class.
To qualify for state, she had to win the consolation semifinal. After period two, Stinson trailed 5-2 to her opponent from St. Joseph Central. Stinson fell behind further by a score of 9-5 in the final 30 seconds of the match. However, she found a weak spot in her opponent and was able to pin her with less than 12 seconds remaining. In the third-place match, Stinson earned her revenge by winning via a 2-1 decision.
The state championship for class 2 girls wrestling will begin Feb. 24 inside the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.