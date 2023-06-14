Liberty North alum claims All-American status

AUSTIN, Texas — Liberty North 2020 graduate made history June 7. Braden Presser secured sixth place in javelin during the NCAA National Championships as he represented the Naval Academy. The junior Midshipman athlete finished with a throw of 76 meters to take sixth which earned him All-American honors.
“The 76 flew great, it looked great and when it was in the air, it felt really good,” Presser said.
The mark of 76 meters from Presser broke the Navy school record. The previous school record was set by none other than himself, who secured a throw of 75.95 meters in the NCAA East Preliminary on May 24. That toss qualified him for the national championship.
Presser has not only been dominate in the final two meets of the season for Navy, but he has already had a legendary college career for the Midshipman. The Liberty North alum has seven of the best 10 marks in Navy history. He had four top-10 marks this season and three during his sophomore year.
“It is pretty astonishing for me to hold those marks. Coming in my freshman year and being an OK thrower and breaking out at regionals was crazy to me to hit those big PRs,” Presser said. “I never really expected for this to happen and I am really thankful for it and I am glad.”
The javelin thrower still has one year left to compete for Navy. After qualifying for nationals his sophomore year, he followed with All-American status this season. The next step is obviously becoming a national champion, right? According to Presser, the most important thing on his mind is the next big meet.
“What we do at Navy Track and Field is to beat Army, take Patriots League and then we take postseason,” he said. “I would love to win championships and be at the top of the podium, but the next thing for me is just to beat Army.”
Beating Army, Presser is a true Midshipman at his core.
