AUSTIN, Texas — Liberty North 2020 graduate made history June 7. Braden Presser secured sixth place in javelin during the NCAA National Championships as he represented the Naval Academy. The junior Midshipman athlete finished with a throw of 76 meters to take sixth which earned him All-American honors.

Liberty North alum claims All-American status

Braden Presser finished sixth overall in the NCAA National Championship on Wednesday, June 7. 

“The 76 flew great, it looked great and when it was in the air, it felt really good,” Presser said.

