LIBERTY — Eagles track and field competed in the Ron Ives Invitational at Liberty High School Friday, March 25. Liberty North’s boys team claimed the team title with 100.5 points while the girls side finished in fourth place with 67.5 points.
The boys team were led by multiple individual winners as Ben Pritchett earned the win in the pole vault division with a vault of 4.12 meters. Also in the field, Matthew Morrison competed in javelin and was able to finish with the top spot in the competition with a throw of 57.43 meters.
Liberty North gained two more top spots in running events. Ethan Lee dominated the 1600-meter run. During the race, the runners crawled in the opening lap, which gave Lee the opportunity to take the lead at the beginning of lap two. He set the pace the rest of the way, winning wire to wire in 4:28.
In the boys 4x800 relay, the team of Kaden Kleinhen, Jorge Perez Ruiz, Sean Forquer and Collin Kleinhen earned the victory after a come-from-behind win that saw the Eagles take the lead in the closing 150 meters.
Another standout performance for Liberty North came from Sage Wilde, who finished in second place in the 3200-meter. Wilde came less than a second from earning the individual win as he was bested by Staley’s Andrew Atkins. Wilde’s time of 9:25:32 was good enough for the school record, though, as he continues his impressive sophomore season. The very next morning, Wilde competed in the Liberty Hospital Half Marathon, where he blazed the course with an official time of 1:11:11, defeating the rest of the competition.
“We are glad to be back at a normal meet after the last two years, and this was by far the largest regular season meet that most of our athletes have ever seen, bringing in 18 teams from around the state,” head coach Dave Chatlos said. “There were a number of stellar performances from the Eagles.”
Girls
On the girl’s side, Kayley Lenger dominated the javelin competition as she won in impressive fashion with a throw of 42.69 meters. Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles, where she lost to the returning state champion in the event. This was Herrig’s first ever track meet.
Marissa Roberts brought home third place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:06. Madeline Steiger finished in third in the shot put while the 4x800 team of Abby Hedges, Caroline Dilts, Jayden Johnson and Shelby Harris earned third place as well.
A third-place performance was also turned in by the sprint medley team of Lil Supple, Addie Kimmerle, Kaydence Grass and Natalie Coleman.
The Eagles will be back in competition Friday, April 1, in the Spring Classic in Olathe, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.