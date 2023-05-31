JEFFERSON CITY — Liberty North’s season on the track and in the field came to a close in the Class 5 State Championship on Saturday, May 27. The two-day event saw the boys team claim second place overall.

Liberty North scored 58 team points while Rock Bridge won the title with 73.5 points. This is Liberty North’s third trophy in Class 5. The Eagles won the team championship in 2014 as a member of Class 3.

Liberty North Track

Liberty North’s Xavier Horn lines up for the 4x400-meter relay on Friday, May 26.
Liberty North Track

Liberty North’s Grayson Tapp and Sean Forquer compete in the 1600-meter run in the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Liberty North Track

Liberty North’s Grayson Tapp hugs Collin Kleinhen after racing in the Class 5 State Championship 800-meter run on Friday, May 26.
Liberty North Track

Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig smiles after competing in the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, May 26.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.