JEFFERSON CITY — Liberty North’s season on the track and in the field came to a close in the Class 5 State Championship on Saturday, May 27. The two-day event saw the boys team claim second place overall.
Liberty North scored 58 team points while Rock Bridge won the title with 73.5 points. This is Liberty North’s third trophy in Class 5. The Eagles won the team championship in 2014 as a member of Class 3.
The Eagles had three first-place champions in the state championship. Matthew Morrison claimed the state title in javelin with a throw of 57.71 meters.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Xavier Horn, Colin Madison, Eric Lewczyk and Collin Kleinhen dominated the event. They won in a time of 3.17.73 to take the state title. This team broke the school record with this time in the final event of the meet.
Kaden Kleinhen, Sean Forquer, Collin Kleinhen and Grayson Tapp won the 4x800-meter relay in a time of 7:43.64. This time broke the school record as each runner went 1:58 or faster in their splits.
The event of the weekend came in day one action of the state meet. In the 1600-meter run, it was a race for the ages and two Eagles were heavily involved. Forquer and Tapp finished one of the fastest mile times that you can witness in high school. Tapp ended in eighth place with a time of 4:13.91 and Forquer secured third place with a time of 4:13.20. It was a gutsy final 400 meters for Forquer as he ran a 1:01.12 in the final lap take top three. Fourteen of the 16 runners in the field broke 4:20 for fast times.
“I just wanted to be somewhere near the top pack and I just hoped I could finish,” Forquer said. “It’s my first time at state and since we have so many good guys on our team, I was able to get used to it through practice. I wasn’t out of element.”
In the open 800-meter run, Collin Kleinhen used his closing speed and strength to take second place in a time of 1:54.10. Kleinhen was in sixth place after his opening 400 meters. He closed his last lap in a time of 55.51. Tapp earned eighth place in the event with a 1:56.14.
Elsewhere, Sage Wilde finished fifth in the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:24.51. Madison secured fourth place in a time of 38.48 in the 300-meter hurdles. Javon Smith took sixth place in shot put with a mark of 16.82 meters.
Lastly, the 4x100-meter relay team of Ja-Corey Love, Amaury Aidoo, Gavin Meshau and Horn finished in 10th place.
Girls
The girls team finished with one point as Bailey Haselhorst was the lone top-eight finisher for the Eagles. Haselhorst secured eighth in javelin with a throw of 37.29 meters.
The mark for Haselhorst marked her as an all-state athlete. The senior thrower is headed to State Fair Community College to continue her track and field career.
Madeline Steiger finished in ninth place, just outside of the top eight with a mark of 11.62 meters in shot put. Mary Kimmerle finished in 14th place in high jump. Laura Babbitt took 10th in high jump.
On the track, Kennedy Herrig finished in ninth in the 300-meter hurdles. Nevaeh Goodwin secured 11th in the 400-meter dash. Nevaeh Goodwin, Ava Park, Reagan Herrig and Kennedy Herrig finished in 10th place in the 4x400-meter relay. Mia Couch, Adelyn French, Kylie Chester and Kennedy Herrig ended in 11th place in the 4x200-meter relay to round out the results for Liberty North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.