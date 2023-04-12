INDEPENDENCE — Liberty North track and field is coming off one of its finest performances of the season.
The Eagles competed in the Bill Summa Invite hosted by William Chrisman on Saturday, April 8.
INDEPENDENCE — Liberty North track and field is coming off one of its finest performances of the season.
The Eagles competed in the Bill Summa Invite hosted by William Chrisman on Saturday, April 8.
The boys team won the title by scoring 128 points as Rock Bridge came in second with 73 points. The girls team took fourth with 54 points.
The boys dominated the competition with great performances. Grayson Tapp looked fresh as he won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.32. Tapp doubled up by winning the 1600-meter run, too. He ran a time of 4:18.29, and right behind him, was Sage Wilde with a 4:24.82. Wilde was also impressive in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:20.80. Colin Madison was the other top-three finisher for Liberty North on the track. Madison earned third in the 300-meter hurdles.
In the field, Calen Presser and Matthew Morrison finished first and second, respectively, in the javelin. Presser finished with a throw of 188-7. Morrison ended with a mark of 184-4. Javon Smith earned the silver medal in the discus with a throw of 174-4. Smith’s discus throw earned him a new school record. He also took third in the shot put with a throw of 52-6.
The boys team earned top three in all four relays. The 4x100 team of Ja-Corey Love, Xavier Horn, Amaury Aidoo and Gavin Meshau finished in third with a 42.85. Theo Gibson, Macalister Van Dyne, Horn and Madison earned second in the 4x200-meter relay with a 1:30.38.
Ryan Jobe, Eric Lewczyk, Collin Kleinhen and Tapp secured third in the 4x400-meter relay. In the 4x800-meter relay, Kevin Lewczyk, Eric Lewczyk, Kaden Kleinhen and Collin Kleinhen finished in second place.
Girls
The Liberty North girls team finished in the top three on the podium in three events. Kennedy Herrig was the lone individual to make the top three. She finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles. Herrig ended the race with a 46.61.
The 4x200-meter relay team won the event as Nevaeh Goodwin, Adelyn French, Malia Bucksath and Herrig finished with a time of 1:46.49. Kaydence Grass, Marissa Roberts, Jayden Johnson and Caroline Dilts earned third place in the 4x800-meter relay. They ended with a time of 10:28.80.
The Eagles will be back in action in the Winnetonka Invitational hosted by Staley on Thursday, April 13.
Elite athletes of the team will be competing in the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kansas beginning Friday, April 14 and finishing the next day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.