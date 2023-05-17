KANSAS CITY — Liberty North track and field competed in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.

The boys team won the district title by scoring 105 points, which was 29 points better than the field. The girls team took second place by scoring 88 points.

Liberty North Track

Liberty North's Asher Curp in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Liberty North Track

Liberty North's Jayden Strawn competes during in the high jump in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Liberty North Track

Liberty North's Mary Kimmerle competes in the 100-meter hurdles in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Liberty North Track

Liberty North's Bailey Haselhorst throws javelin in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 

