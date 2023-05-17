KANSAS CITY — Liberty North track and field competed in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.
The boys team won the district title by scoring 105 points, which was 29 points better than the field. The girls team took second place by scoring 88 points.
Grayson Tapp dominated the middle distance events for the Eagles. He won the 800-meter run in a time of 1:55.03. He also took the win in the 1600-meter run with a 4:28.53. Collin Kleinhen was close behind in the 800-meter run, taking second place.
Sage Wilde and Sean Forquer took second and third in the 1600-meter run. Wilde also finished in fourth place in the 3200-meter run. Colin Madison took second place in the 300-meter hurdles to qualify for districts.
In the field events, Matthew Morrison won javelin by over 5 feet. Jayden Strawn took third place in high jump. Theo Gibson finished in second place in the long jump. Ayden Jones secured third in triple jump. Javon Smith ended in second place in discus and third in shot put.
The Eagles qualified three relay teams to the sectional meet. The team of Ja-Corey Love, Xavier Horn, Amaury Aidoo and Gavin Meshau finished in third place. Eric Lewczyk, Madison, Gibson and Kleinhen won the 4x400-meter relay. Lastly, the Eagles won the 4x800-meter relay, which was represented by Kaden Kleinhen, Collin Kleinhen, Asher Curp and Forquer.
Girls
On the girls side, Kennedy Herrig has become a force in the area for her efforts in the 300-meter hurdles. She broke the school record she previously set with a time of 44.70 to claim the district title.
Adelyn French broke the school record in the 200-meter dash. She ran a time of 25.91, which placed her second in the event. Nevaeh Goodwin took second place in the 400-meter dash.
Marissa Roberts finished in second place in the 3200-meter run. Mary Kimmerle took third place in the 100-meter hurdles to qualify for sectionals. Kimmerle also earned fourth in the long and triple jumps.
In the field events, Laura Babbitt secured third place for the Eagles in high jump. Madeline Steiger finished in fourth in the shot put. Bailey Haselhorst took second and Ella Hayes finished in fourth in javelin for Liberty North.
The Eagles qualified in all four relays for sectionals. Mya Whitby, Kylie Chester, Malia Bucksath and French finished in third place in the 4x100-meter relay. Alexa Couch, French, Chester and Herrig won the 4x200-meter relay. Ava Park, Reagan Herrig, Goodwin and Kennedy Herrig won the 4x400-meter relay and broke the school record with a time of 4:10.95. In the final relay, Caroline Dilts, Kaydence Grass, Jayden Johnson and Marissa Roberts finished in fourth place in the 4x800-meter relay.
All of these athletes will be competing in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship at Staley High School Saturday.
