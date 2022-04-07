Liberty North traveled across the Kansas state line to compete in the Blue Valley Northwest Spring Classic on Friday, April 1, in Overland Park.
The boys team were able to win the team title with 98 points, 5.5 points better than second-place Lee’s Summit West. The girls team finished in second with 87.33 points behind Olathe Northwest’s 109 points.
Boys
The boys team top performers all finished as high as second place individually. Xavier Horn earned second place for the Eagles with his 23.05 in the 200-meter dash. Ethan Lee continues his strong running by ending in second place with a quick 1:56.67 in the 800-meter dash.
Colin Madison earned second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.62. Liberty North was also able to collect two second-place medals in the field. Ben Pritchett finished with a silver in the pole vault while Calen Presser ended his day with a second place in javelin.
“One of the fun things about the boys championship is that they won with no individual champions, showing that was truly a team effort,” head coach Dave Chatlos said.
Girls
For the girls team, Kayley Lenger continues her hot start to the javelin season. She won the javelin with a throw of 140 feet and 6 inches, a new personal best for the senior. Madeline Steiger was able to come away with the individual win in shot put as she threw a distance of 36 feet. The final individual win for Liberty North came from Kennedy Herrig, who won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.44.
Sophomore Alondra Valdez came away from the meet with second place in the triple jump as she flew for 31 feet and 11 inches.
Liberty North will compete in the Bill Summa Invitational at William Chrisman on Saturday, April 9.
Chatlos shared his thoughts prior to the big time meet.
“(It’s) one of the largest and most competitive meets of the season,” the coach said. “They’ll face off against the best in Kansas City as well as teams from Arkansas, Iowa, St. Louis and Columbia.”
