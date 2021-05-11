Liberty North boys win Suburban Gold conference track meet

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys won the conference championship during their first season in the Gold Division of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference.
The Eagles scored 130 points to win the team’s fifth straight meet at the conference meet Friday, May 7 at Raymore-Peculiar High School.
Three Eagles won individual events and one relay team also secured gold.
Junior Ethan Lee took down a conference record during his first try in the Suburban Gold when he won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:53.96. The previous record was set in 2004 by Jared Kreissler of Truman.
Lee also won the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:19. Senior Luis Perez took runner-up behind Lee in both of those races. Perez finished the events with times of 1:56.00 and 4:20, respectively.
Senior Cade Gardner won the conference title in the 400-meter dash, setting his personal record in the event with a time of 50.60 seconds. Gardner also took third in the 200 meter with another PR by finishing with a time of 22.83.
Senior Weston Edwards will head to state without a blemish on his record in the pole vault as he cleared 4.53 meters to take first. His PR of 4.6 meters set during the Bill Summa Invite on April 9 is still the top mark in the state.
Gardner, sophomore Grayson Tapp, sophomore Jorge Perez and Luis Perez won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:12.33.
Gardner, Tapp and Luis Perez were joined by senior Alex Mahinda for a runner-up finish in the 4x400-meter relay.
Senior Ian Bollinger finished second in the high jump by clearing 1.87 meters. He also finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 13.08 meters. Bollinger set personal records in both events.
Junior Calen Presser took third in the javelin with a throw of 44.22 meters.
Liberty North girls
Liberty North girls outpaced even their own expectations as a squad ranked fifth out of the eight teams heading into the meet scored 133 points to finish runner-up.
Two Eagles took home conference crowns in individual events.
Junior Kayley Lenger remains undefeated in javelin heading into state as her throw of 39.81 meters gave her the gold. Lenger’s top throw this season, 41.89 meters at the Park Hill Invite on April 29, is currently ranked fourth in the state of Missouri.
Senior Rachel Spainhour took first in the long jump with her leap of 5.14 meters, setting her PR for the second time in a week. Her previous top mark was 4.93 meters at the Park Hill Invite.
Sophomore Abby Hedges, freshman Jayden Johnson, sophomore Shelby Harris and senior Brooke Ware took second in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:55.33.
Senior Elaina Gorton took second place in the shot put with a mark of 11.73 meters while senior Kaitlin Peek took third with a throw of 10.85 meters. Peek also took second in the discus with a throw of 36.87 meters.
Senior Olivia Henkel earned runner-up in the high jump by clearing 1.62 meters.
Senior Jane Watts finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.98. Watts also earned second place with teammates sophomore Kylie Chester, sophomore Addie Kimmerle and junior Ashi Jose in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:47.91. The same team with junior Becca Hall replacing Jose took third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.20.
Liberty boys
Liberty boys took third with 115.5 points, finishing behind Lee’s Summit West at 120 points. Four Jays won individual conference crowns and one relay team took gold as well.
Junior Truman Hare won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.10 seconds. Junior Caden Dennis finished first in the 200 meter with a time of 22.60.
Senior Javion Byers cleared more than 1.90 meters for the fifth time this season, taking first place with a mark of 1.92 meters. His PR of 1.96 meters, set during the Jerry Crews Invitational on April 9, ranks 12th in the state of Missouri this season. Byers also took third in the long jump with a leap of 6.48 meters.
Senior Matthew Henning won gold in the shot put with his throw of 17.34 meters, setting his new PR and giving him the third-best mark in Missouri heading into state.
Dennis, senior Elvin Binagi, junior Nathan Hearst and sophomore Jack Carbajal took first in the 4x400-meter relay.
Senior Owen Carillo gave Liberty its only runner-up finish during the meet by setting his PR in the discus with a throw of 46.38 meters.
Carbajal rounded out the top-three finishers for the Blue Jays with his time of 51.52 in the 400 meter.
Liberty girls
Liberty girls took fifth in the meet with 86 points, landing behind third-place Lee’s Summit West (120) and Blue Springs South (87).
Sophomore Rachel Homoly gave her team its sole conference title performance, winning the pole vault by clearing 4.00 meters. Homoly currently holds the best mark in the state of Missouri with her PR of 4.15 meters during the Jerry Crews Invitational. The next best mark is senior Samantha Fischer of Ladue Horton Watkins with 3.73 meters.
Senior Kallie Shannon finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.67 while sophomore Natalie Hill placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.61.
Junior Olivia O’Reilly took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.63. Junior Madison Corf rounded out the runner-up finishes with her mark of 1.62 meters in the high jump.
O’Reilly, junior Grayce Kilkenny, junior Sasha Hough and sophomore Britta Foust took third in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:56.94.
