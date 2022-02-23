COLUMBIA — To break many records, a team needs selfless teammates and athletes while performing their best at the most crucial times. Liberty North’s wrestling squad did just that during their time in Columbia for the Class 4 State Championship.
The Eagles qualified six wrestlers for the championship which was the most in school history. They also added the most team points at the championship when they scored 52.5 points. The winning ways for Liberty North continued as they won the most individual matches ever with 14 wins. How about the most medals in school history, check that box. Liberty North had three medal winners and they secured their highest place ever as a team when they grabbed 11th place.
Liberty North’s Dylan Alft (145) secured the top individual place for the team. He won his first two matches all by decision to place him in the semifinal match. Alft was beat in the semifinals by Liberty’s Kyle Dutton, but that did not stop Alft from continuing his winning ways.
Alft fired back in the consolation semifinal by winning in a 8-4 decision over Poplar Bluff’s Lucas Robertson. The third-place match was the biggest event of the season for Alft and he delivered. He won in a 5-2 decision over Seckman’s John Bamvakais to win the third-place medal.
The winning ways for Liberty North continued as Jacob Stockard (220) won his first two matches that included a pin. But, Stockard could not win in the semifinal as he lost by a major decision. He bounced back with a pin in the consolation semifinal over Fort Osage’s Gavin Gallman. Stockard would take home fourth place in his weight class as he could not get past Park Hill South’s Lucas Oitker, but with a 3-2 record over the three-day tournament, it was a successful meet for Stockard.
The third wrestler to win a medal for the Eagles was Trevor Thorn who finished in fifth place. Thorn won his opening match via pin as he dominate Hickman’s Adryan White. Thorn lost in the next round sending him to the consolation bracket, but he would not stutter as he reeled over two wins in a row. Thorn lost in the consolation semifinal to set him up in the fifth place match. Thorn was able to pin Troy Buchanan’s Nick Bova to get the win for the Eagles.
Michael Domino (113), Nathan Sola (170) and Elmotie Williams (285) all competed at the state meet, as well. Domino finished the tournament in a 2-2 record which included two major decision wins that showcased his strength and ability.
Sola ended the tournament with a 1-2 record with his win coming in the consolation first round as he won in a 15-0 technical fall. Williams was unable to grab a win in the state championship tournament, but qualifying for the tournament out of a difficult district was impressive, nonetheless.
On the girl’s side, Liberty North was represented by Kaydence Grass and Kate Grundy. The duo scored four points each for the team at the state competition.
Grass (115) started the tournament on the right note as she won by pinning Hillsboro’s Heaven Webb which moved Grass to the quarterfinals. But, Grass would lose her next two matches against two of the best wrestlers in the state of Missouri.
For Grundy (194), she opened her account with a massive victory by pinning Centralia’s Addison Mabrey. Grundy was unable to get past her next two opponents as she ended her tournament with a 1-2 record.
The girl’s team was able to finish in 58th place out of 108 total teams that competed at state.
