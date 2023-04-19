It was a weekend to remember for the Liberty North track and field team. The Eagles participated in the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays starting on Friday, April 14. The boys team won the Outstanding Relay Award, which is given to the team with the most points.

Liberty North’s Grayson Tapp celebrates after winning the 4x1600-meter relay at the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14.

The meet started with a bang as the Liberty North 4x1600-meter relay team won the event with a time of 17:47. Asher Curp, Sage Wilde, Sean Forquer and Grayson Tapp set a new Kansas Relays record with the time as the group averaged 4:26 per mile.

Liberty North celebrates winning the 4x1600-meter relay in the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14. 
Liberty North’s Javon Smith competes in the discus in the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14.
Liberty North’s Sage Wilde runs during the 3200-meter run in the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14.
Liberty North’s Nevaeh Goodwin runs in the 400-meter dash in the Kansas Relays on Friday, April 14.

