It was a weekend to remember for the Liberty North track and field team. The Eagles participated in the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays starting on Friday, April 14. The boys team won the Outstanding Relay Award, which is given to the team with the most points.
The meet started with a bang as the Liberty North 4x1600-meter relay team won the event with a time of 17:47. Asher Curp, Sage Wilde, Sean Forquer and Grayson Tapp set a new Kansas Relays record with the time as the group averaged 4:26 per mile.
Tapp was a meter behind the leaders from Rock Bridge with one lap remaining. The two teams that duked it out at the Class 6 Cross Country State Championship, were competing on the track.
Tapp used his middle distance speed to get around the competition on the first turn and was gone. He shared that he wanted to make a move with 200-meters left, but decided to go early because of how fresh he felt. In the closing seconds, Tapp raised his arms and celebrated with his teammates after the big win.
“We came in thinking that we could get the record, but we just wanted to win,” he said. “This was incredible. It was better than state with the facility and the atmosphere. It felt really good here.”
Liberty North’s distance team wasn’t done as they also won the 4x800-meter relay. Collin Kleinhen, Curp, Forquer and Tapp won the event with a 7:54. This is the fastest time in Missouri this season.
In the sprint medley, Theo Gibson, Mac Van Dyne, Kaden Kleinhen and Eric Lewczyk finished in fourth place. They set a school record with their time of 3:39.83. Kaden Kleinhen, Collin Kleinhen, Forquer and Curp finished in fifth place in the distance medley relay with a 10:56, also setting a new school record. The final relay for the boys team was the 4x200, where JaCorey Love, Xavier Horn, Colin Madison and Mac Van Dyne finished in seventh place.
In the individual events, Liberty North’s Matthew Morrison shined in the javelin. He took second place with a mark of 191-11.
Calen Presser took 16th in the event. Javon Smith finished in eighth place in discus.
In distance events, Wilde finished in second place in the 3200-meter run and fifth in the 1600-meter run. Collin Kleinhen took fifth and Tapp finished in sixth in the 800-meter run. Kleinhen and Tapp now have the two fastest times in Missouri for the event.
Girls
On the girls side, Kennedy Herrig was the lone Eagle to make a top-eight finish in the Kansas Relays. She was incredible in the 300-meter hurdles. She finished in fourth with a time of 46.40, which was a new season best.
Nevaeh Goodwin ended in 28th in the 400-meter dash. Shelby Harris finished in 29th in the 1600-meter run. Amy Gates crossed the line in 35th place in the 300-meter hurdles and Mary Kimmerle took 23rd in long jump.
