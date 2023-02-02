Liberty North claims first ever conference title

Liberty North’s Dru Thomas has helped the Eagles claim their first conference championship in school history.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — It was another busy week of wrestling for Liberty North as they produced some great victories and even broke a record. On Jan. 24, the Eagles’ boys team defeated Blue Springs South 66-12 to win the first-ever conference championship in program history. Liberty North are the 2023 Suburban Conference Gold Division champions.

