Liberty North claims first ever conference title

LIBERTY — It was another busy week of wrestling for Liberty North as they produced some great victories and even broke a record. On Jan. 24, the Eagles’ boys team defeated Blue Springs South 66-12 to win the first-ever conference championship in program history. Liberty North are the 2023 Suburban Conference Gold Division champions.
Boys
After winning their first conference championship, the Eagles competed in the 21st Annual George Hoover Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Liberty North took third place with 148 points. Liberty took the team title with 255 points out of the nine teams that competed.
Liberty North’s Carter Price was the top performer for the Eagles. He won the 215-pound weight class by finishing the tournament 5-0.
Price pinned all five of his opponents to secure the win. The next best wrestler for Liberty North was Peter Edholm. He secured third in the 126-pound weight division.
For the rest of the team, Cooper Richardson (106) placed fifth, Alec Taylor (113) ended in fourth, Braedon Taylor (132) finished in fifth, Nicholas Erpelding (138) placed fourth and Keeton Gaukel (138) finished in fifth.
Austin Park (144) placed fourth, Tony Chery (150) earned seventh, Luke Gall (157) ended in ninth, Cal Buchanan (165) finished in fourth, Isaac Hamilton (175) earned fifth and Luke Dale (285) ended in fourth place.
Girls
The girls team ended the George Hoover Invitational in fourth place with 128 points.
Kearney won the team title with 175 points out of the 17 teams that competed. The Eagles were represented by five different wrestlers that competed.
Carlie Hulme finished in ninth place in the 110-pound weight division. Bethany Fine placed eighth in the 120-pound weight class and Kendra Littlejohn earned fifth in the 155-pound division.
The top two wrestlers for the Eagles were Ashlynn Pershing and Chloe Taylor. Pershing finished in third place in the 125-pound weight class and Taylor grabbed third place in the 130-pound division.
