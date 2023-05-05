Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North’s Rob James, left, passed away on Friday, May 5.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Liberty North and high school sports communities are mourning the loss of legendary coach Rob James. James passed away after battling cancer on Friday, May 5. The outpouring of support for James’ family has been nonstop from the Kansas City metro area.

James was with the Eagles’ athletic department since the opening of the school in 2010. He was a mainstay on the sidelines for baseball and basketball games. He was a person that would often lend a hand if needed.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.