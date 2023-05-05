LIBERTY — The Liberty North and high school sports communities are mourning the loss of legendary coach Rob James. James passed away after battling cancer on Friday, May 5. The outpouring of support for James’ family has been nonstop from the Kansas City metro area.
James was with the Eagles’ athletic department since the opening of the school in 2010. He was a mainstay on the sidelines for baseball and basketball games. He was a person that would often lend a hand if needed.
“Simply put, there’s no better human being that Coach James,” Liberty North’s athletic department tweeted.
It always hurts to lose a member of the family and LNHS lost a great one with the passing of Rob James. Simply put, there's no better human being than Coach James. He will not only be missed by the Basketball & Baseball programs but will be missed by the entire Eagle family. pic.twitter.com/QdmUDs1jVQ— LN Eagle Athletics (@LNEaglePride) May 5, 2023
James knew what it meant to be an Eagle, a person that coached with pride and selflessness. He was eager to shake your hand, look you in the eyes and ask about your day. His kind smile left you feeling understood and appreciated.
Even while battling cancer he was at work, helping student-athletes achieve their dreams on the court or diamond. James did not have an ounce of negativity in his bones.
“I’ve spent years coaching and telling kids that there’s two things that they can control — your effort and your attitude. That’s it,” James told the Courier-Tribune in 2019.
That’s what made James so special. His effort was unmatched and his attitude was bar none. He was a true man for others, someone who worked tirelessly for his neighbors.
“He is simply the best,” Liberty North baseball tweeted. “It’s not possible to explain how much you meant to our program. Fly high. We love you and miss you.”
He is simply the best! It’s not possible to explain how much you meant to our program. Fly high. We love you and miss you. @CoachRob30 #RFB pic.twitter.com/tDyLbOMhOy— LNHS_Baseball (@LNEagleBaseball) May 5, 2023
"We are heartbroken to share the passing of Coach James. Coach embodied what it meant to be a Liberty North Eagle. He will always be a part of the LibertyNorth Basketball #FAMILY. We love you and we will celebrate you and your life of making memories," wrote the basketball program on Twitter.
We are heartbroken to share the passing of Coach James. Coach embodied what it meant to be a Liberty North Eagle. He will always be a part of the Liberty North Basketball #FAMILY. We love you and we will celebrate you and your life of making memories. pic.twitter.com/0YxBKx2H5E— Liberty North Hoops 🦅🏀 (@LNEagleHoops) May 5, 2023
James was a member of the 2022 state championship baseball team. He was on the bench when the Eagles won their first baseball title in school history. James’ smile on that day with the trophy in his hands encapsulated his hard work and love of the sport that he cherished.
James was the best coach, friend and mentor a community could have.
"The Staley Baseball Program would like to send our deepest condolences to Rob James family and the Liberty North program. Rob is such an incredible human being that touched many lives all over. RIP Coach James," wrote Staley's baseball program on Twitter.
Karson Milbrandt, a Liberty grad and baseball standout who was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2022, said on social media Friday, he was "playing for Coach James today."
Playing for coach James today. Awesome coach but a even better person. Every time I saw coach James he always has a smile on his face. I am just one of the many people who’s life he had a huge impact on. Rest In peace coach James🤍 pic.twitter.com/cqgEAI6Ioj— Karson Milbrandt (@KarsonMilbrandt) May 5, 2023
"Awesome coach, but a even better person. Every time I saw Coach James he always has a smile on his face. I am just one of the many people who’s life he had a huge impact on. Rest in peace Coach James," he wrote on Twitter.
"Kearney Baseball sends our sincere condolences to @LNEagleBaseball, the James family and the entire Liberty North district as they mourn the loss of Coach James. Coach made an impact on athletes all across the Northland throughout his life. RIP Coach James," wrote Kearney baseball on Twitter.
Liberty North's volleyball program also took to social media to note the impact James had on local athletics, saying heaven gained an angel.
"Always about North Nation, always an Eagle," the team tweeted.
This man. Always about North Nation, always an Eagle, always #RFB. Rest In Paradise, Coach—heaven gained a champion. We ❤️ You always. War 🦅 pic.twitter.com/HA2UQ5eVzP— LNVB_Eagles (@LNEagleVB) May 5, 2023
People are meant to come and go out of your life, but it’s the going that’s always the hardest, wrote Mandy Lewis, a Liberty North baseball mom shared on social media.
"Coach Rob was a huge influence in my son's baseball at Liberty North and it saddens me to lose him, but warms my heart the memories Zach will carry on," she wrote.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
