LIBERTY — On their home turf, Liberty North hosted the Queen of the North tournament on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Eagles represented their school well with a fourth-place finish earning 238 total points.
Liberty North was led by Kate Grundy (194) who dominated her weight class by pinning her final two opponents to come away with the victory.
In the championship, Grundy pinned her opponent from Belton inside the first period.
The Eagles were also helped out by Chloe Taylor (149) and her fourth-place finish in her weight class. Taylor won her first match by pin, but was unable to win her next two matches that included losing by 8-3 decision.
But, she was able to secure fourth place and give her team 29 points that went toward the team score.
Liberty North’s next competition will be against Staley on Thursday, Jan. 27.
