Liberty North punched their ticket to the Final Four after defeating St. Teresa's on Saturday, Oct. 29. 

LIBERTY — The Liberty North volleyball program is on the verge of a dynasty. The Eagles are headed back to the Class 5 State Final Four after defeating St. Teresa’s (25-15, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19) on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“I am flattered to even think that word (dynasty) would even be used to describe what is being done here at North,” head coach Katie Dowden said.

