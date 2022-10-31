LIBERTY — The Liberty North volleyball program is on the verge of a dynasty. The Eagles are headed back to the Class 5 State Final Four after defeating St. Teresa’s (25-15, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19) on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“I am flattered to even think that word (dynasty) would even be used to describe what is being done here at North,” head coach Katie Dowden said.
Two years ago, Liberty North claimed the Class 5 State Championship. Last year, they fell to eventual Class 5 State runner-up in the state quarterfinal round. This year, they head back to the Final Four. In the past three years, they have won the district title and have a combined record of 86-9.
This year, many did not pick the Eagles to make it this far. They lost nine seniors and had to learn how to play with many new pieces. Many of these new pieces have figured it out and are shining in their new roles. Juniors Carlie Cisneros and Nela Misipeka have been incredible over the past month as they have stepped up in their own roles.
Cisneros, an Arizona commit, led the team in kills on Saturday as the Eagles took it to the Stars. Liberty North was dominant in the first two sets as they looked the part of a state title contender. Great defense, better communication and an amazing kill by Cisneros was on the menu for most of the set. Whether it was near the net or in the back of the court, she made her presence known. But, the humble player credited only her teammates for the spot that they are currently in.
“I am so excited to be going to the Final Four again. I feel like this time is more heart than anything,” Cisneros said. “We have so much fire and energy on our team and it really came together this match.”
Once the final point in the fourth set went Liberty North’s way, the Eagles dogpiled in the middle of the court, full of joy. A few minutes went by and players were embracing and sharing a moment together.
On the outside of a large group of fans and parents celebrating was Misipeka and Dowden hugging. Dowden and her junior player had eyes filled with tears as they accomplished an incredible feat. This moment for Misipeka was extra sweet, she shared with one word.
“Yes.”
The reason for Mikipeka’s emotions is warranted. The player had a knee injury that sidelined and forced her into rehab for extended periods of time last year. This year, she has come back stronger and has become a key fixture to the team. Her defense and bright smile on the court create an instant spark for the Eagles each match that she plays.
“It has been really hard coming off of an injury, doing rehab for two hours,” Misipeka shared. “It feels amazing to be back on the court and being able to play with these girls.”
The job isn’t over the Eagles. They are proud of what they accomplished, but they want more. The want a state championship and that begins on Thursday, Nov. 3. Seniors Rory Stanley, Abby Christian and Jilliane Spiegel have been key players in crediting a positive team culture this season.
“We are pretty freakin' confident after that,” Cisneros said with a huge smile.
The Eagles face Lafayette of Wildwood at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be played in Cape Girardeau and features St. Dominic and Kickapoo in the other semifinal game. Liberty North has faced each team in this final four during the regular season. Lafayette defeated them 2-0, while they have defeated St. Dominic and Kickapoo.
“We have seen them all and we have prepared,” Dowden said. “It is a honor to be there, but there is unfinished business.”
