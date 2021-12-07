LIBERTY — The girl’s wrestling season returns for the Eagles under third-year head coach Laurel Shoger. Her team finished with a dual record of 9-1 including a conference record of 6-1, which led Liberty North to a second-place finish last season.
Shoger lost seven starters last year, but return girls with experience to help elevate her squad.
Who are your team’s heavy contributors?
Shoger: "Kate Grundy qualified for state last year and had a record of 30-3 and secured the most pins in a season. Chloe Taylor is a sectional qualifier from last year who is coming back."
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
Shoger: "Naudia Fuimaono was with us as a freshman and now back as a junior. We are excited to see how she dominates this season. Kaydance Grass, a freshman, has shown already in practice that she can be a force on and off the mat. Her dedication and drive are top among the team."
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
Shoger: "A strength is how tight these girls already are. They communicate with each other and with the coaches really well. Many are returning, but with a desire and passion we haven’t necessarily seen out of them before. They’re coming back with big goals and chasing after them.
"A weakness is definitely going to be our size. We are smaller this year, which is going to hurt us on duals, but it also allows us to spend more one-on-one time with each girl as well as focus more at practice. It could really play in our favor."
What are your key matchups we should note for the season?
Shoger: "Kearney and us always have a dual with just the girls. This year it is on Dec. 13 in our fieldhouse. We have won the dual the past two seasons, but with how much smaller we are this year, it will be hard to know what will happen. On Jan. 22, we are hosting a tournament in our fieldhouse. Right now we are looking at about 130 girls from all over the western side of the state, which is exciting to see such a variety show up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.